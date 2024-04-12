Pop Icon Sia-Backed Documentary Series "The Journey" Nominated for 2024 Webby Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Journey," a transformative documentary series executive produced by pop icon Sia & Erik Felderhof, has been honored with a nomination for the prestigious 2024 Webby Award in the category of Documentary - Long Form.

Produced by Original Bear Entertainment "The Journey" takes viewers on an emotional and inspiring journey as everyday individuals confront their inner demons through the healing power of music. Each episode delves into a specific mental health topic, guided by a celebrity coach and the acclaimed Brothers Koren, resulting in the creation of an original song that encapsulates the guests' personal struggles and triumphs.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this nomination for 'The Journey'," said Erik Felderhof creator and executive producer of the series. "This nomination is a testament to the dedication of our team and the profound impact of the stories we share. 'The Journey' aims to spark meaningful conversations about mental health while offering hope and healing through music."

The Webby Awards, hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, recognize excellence across various categories, including film and video. Nominees are selected through a rigorous process by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

"We invite viewers to join us in celebrating this nomination and to support 'The Journey' by casting their vote for us in the Documentary - Long Form category," added The Brothers Koren, hosts of the show. "Together, we can continue to amplify the importance of mental health awareness and destigmatization."

To vote for "The Journey" in the 2024 Webby Awards, visit this link: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2024/video/general-video/documentary-longform. Public voting is open till April 18.

For more information about "The Journey" and to watch episodes, visit https://www.thejourneytvshow.com

