Pop-Link Mounting Systems, by ADandD.com, Launches Product Configurator by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial automation manufacturer Automated Drive and Design (ADandD) launched a one-of-a-kind product configurator for its popular Pop-Link© Mounting Systems, comprising over 60 individual, configurable parts on their website.

Powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the pop-link configurator improves accuracy and simplifies the design process for assembly integrators by providing ease-of-selection, interactive product previews and on-demand 3D CAD downloads. This new tool will also serve as a key sales tool for ADandD's distributors.

On-Demand Product Configuration and Assembly

Before launching the Pop-Link© Mounting Systems product configurator, ADandD customers had to download each individual product one piece at a time and build the model on their own. Now, mechanical and assembly integrators can configure, assemble and download a model instantly from ADandD's website from over 150 native CAD format and versions.

"Mounting systems are now configurable online. Instead of downloading parts piece by piece, our customers can automatically build a model and download the whole assembly, all within the configurator," says Jake Ronsheim, Engineering at ADandD. "Having that ability plus 3D preview ensures the customer they are downloading the right part, which ultimately improves accuracy in their design process."

Instant Product Visualization and Downloads for Distributors

With the distributor-embedded feature through CADENAS PARTsolutions, ADandD's distributors can also take advantage of the product catalog features. Distributors can embed the Pop-Link© product catalog onto the ADandD product pages, giving their customers an interactive 3D preview and instant CAD downloads.

"This is a sales tool that lets us be on-site and show the different products without physically taking them with us," says Ronsheim. "This will also be a key sales tool for our distributors."

About ADandD

Automated Drive and Design (ADandD), home of the Pop-Link © Mounting Systems, is a family-owned and operated industrial automation manufacturer. Their PL and HDPL Series provide versatile, low-cost, effective solutions for mounting switches, sensors, vision cameras, lighting sources and virtually any peripheral equipment that need to be frequently re-positioned, or precise location is not known at the time of installation. ADandD also offers a complete line of compatible brackets for additional set-up. Find more information at adandd.com.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. For large manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides centralized 3D parts libraries making it easy for global design teams to find, reuse, and control standard and proprietary parts. For component manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology, helping businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

