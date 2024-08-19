POP MART and Samsung's First Overseas Collaboration: CRYBABY Exclusive Gift Box Ignites in Thailand

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As POP MART continues its global expansion, the brand is exploring new opportunities for its IPs in international markets.

This summer, POP MART's CRYBABY has teamed up with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 series to launch the exclusive "Cry Me a Galaxy" limited-edition gift box, making its debut in Thailand. This collaboration seamlessly merges technology with pop culture, representing POP MART's first successful overseas licensing venture and marking a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion.

POP MART x Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 "Cry Me a Galaxy" Limited-Edition Gift Set

The limited-edition gift box features space-themed blue packaging, highlighting CRYBABY character SAMMY dressed as an astronaut. This unique fusion of technology and pop culture promises fans an exceptional unboxing experience. To further celebrate this partnership, a CRYBABY-themed train has been introduced in Bangkok, attracting numerous fans to engage and share their experiences. This vibrant event not only brightened Bangkok's streets but also deepened POP MART's connection with its fans, naturally amplifying its presence in Thailand and laying a robust foundation for further growth in the region.

Kevin Zhang, Head of POP MART International Strategic Partnerships, commented, "This collaboration showcases the global appeal of POP MART's IPs. Partnering with a renowned international brand highlights our commitment to expanding our reach and delivering unique experiences to fans worldwide. We are excited to strengthen our presence in key markets and continue forging influential global partnerships."

Building on its success in Thailand, POP MART will continue to drive its global expansion. Through innovative collaborations and new IPs, the brand aims to strengthen its international footprint and solidify its position as a leader in global pop culture.

This summer, join POP MART in exploring the boundless possibilities of technology and pop culture!

SOURCE POP MART