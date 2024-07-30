POP MART: Unveiling an Innovative Retail Experience at the Louvre

BEIJING, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POP MART proudly announced the grand opening of its new store in the Louvre, a historic first for this iconic museum, on July 27, 2024. Strategically located in the Carrousel du Louvre, near the museum's secondary entrance and the glass pyramid, the store uniquely blends classical and contemporary art. This marks POP MART's first venture into an art gallery-style retail format, featuring a design inspired by French classical architecture. Exclusive releases such as SKULLPANDA PERMEATE and Labubu's Artistic Quest celebrate this milestone opening.

The opening ceremony, attended by Wang Ning, Founder and CEO of POP MART International Group, took place during the highly anticipated period, enhancing the store's visibility. Wang Ning stated, "Opening our store at the Louvre is a significant milestone, enhancing POP MART's global stature and credibility. Recognition from the Louvre supports our European expansion." This launch marks a key moment in POP MART's European strategy and adds a distinctive retail experience to Paris's cultural landscape.

Louvre Store Where Art Meets Innovative Retail

The Louvre, a premier museum on Paris's Right Bank, draws approximately 10 million visitors annually, including a substantial international audience. POP MART's Louvre store merges classical and modern design with a sleek monochrome palette and French architectural elements. A striking marble table and unique product displays, including exclusive Louvre items, enhance the cultural experience of visiting this iconic location.

The store features the return of classical product series THE MONSTERS Art, inspired by timeless masterpieces. On opening day, the store also surprised the visitors with the global exclusive SKULLPANDA PERMEATE. It is noteworthy that SKULLPANDA artist Xiong Miao made her debut visit to Europe and engaged in the first POP MART Fan Signing in France the following day, adding a personal touch to the store's launch.

Strengthening Europe Presence Through Paris Summer 2024

The opening of POP MART's Louvre store marks a significant step in its European strategy, complementing its presence with four key Parisian locations: Opéra, Pompidou, Galeries Lafayette, and now the Louvre. The store, along with others in Paris, is adorned with sports-themed decorations and exclusive items, including the MEGA SPACE MOLLY 400% TEAM COCA-COLA and MEGA SPACE MOLLY 100% CHINA WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL TEAMs.

Since opening its first French store in Paris on February 26, 2023, POP MART has quickly captivated the local market with its innovative offerings. The SKULLPANDA line, in particular, has driven excitement, leading to the limited edition SKULLPANDA La Porte and special events at Galeries Lafayette and the Louvre.

Following its European debut in London's Shaftesbury Avenue in January 2022, POP MART has expanded to major markets in the UK, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. The recent openings in Milan and Amsterdam on July 13, 2024, highlight the brand's growing European footprint. The Louvre store further strengthens this presence, with plans for additional openings later this year, showcasing POP MART's commitment to engaging European consumers and broadening its global reach.

About POP MART

POP MART has been capturing the hearts of collectors around the world since 2010 with their designer toys and unique toy figures, often designed by well-known artists. With strong visibility on social media and a growing number of physical stores and online outlets, POP MART has built a global fan base. The company represents amazing artists from around the world. Their collection includes dozens of iconic characters, such as MOLLY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, THE MONSTERS, HIRONO and more.

The brand currently has more than 500 stores in the capitals of more than 30 countries as well as 2,300 Robo Shops (blind box vending machines). In 2023, international markets accounted for 1.066 billion RMB in revenue, reflecting a 134.9% increase from the previous year. This growth is expected to continue as POP MART expands and localizes its offerings worldwide.

Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE POP MART