Pop Music Sensation Michael Gilas Releases a Love Song for The Magic City With "You and Me and Miami"

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every once in a while, a song comes along that echoes like an anthem for the ages. It hums in your mind and lingers longingly in your memory. It's the kind of composition that feels destined to become a classic. Hot adult contemporary songwriter/pop sensation, musician and artist, Michael Gilas' latest single "You and Me and Miami" is that kind of track! An ode to the beautiful 'Magic City,' "You and Me and Miami" embodies the full, vibrant pulsating heat of Miami's dynamic nightlife while displaying Gilas' remarkable ability to blend heartfelt storytelling with passionate melodious momentum. Distributed by Intercept Music, "You and Me and Miami," celebrates the unmitigated joy of life and love, two things that Gilas genuinely acknowledges every single day.

“You and Me and Miami” captures the intoxicating pull of both a new love and the vibrant city itself while painting the picture of a playful love triangle where the romance is just as much with Miami as with the person beside you. The melody sways as a breezy, feel-good anthem perfect for late nights, beach drives, and endless party playlists. Intercept Music empowers independent artists and labels with innovative entertainment technology. The company provides cutting-edge tools and services for premium distribution, dynamic social media, targeted marketing, impactful merchandising, and customizable promotional services. Hot adult contemporary songwriter/pop sensation, musician and artist, Michael Gilas’ latest single “You and Me and Miami,” is ode to the beautiful ‘Magic City.’ “You and Me and Miami” embodies the full, vibrant pulsating heat of Miami’s dynamic nightlife while displaying Gilas’ remarkable ability to blend heartfelt storytelling with passionate melodious momentum.

Gilas's musical journey is as inspiring as his distinctive sound. He suffered a life-altering horseback riding accident a few years ago, that left him with a broken neck and wrist. Finding himself at the depths of pain, depression and borderline pill addiction, he discarded his medication and opted to immerse himself on an uncharted journey of resilience and reinvention. Miraculously, Gilas found benevolent refuge in music for his healing and therapy.

Infused with sun-drenched melodies, Latin-inspired rhythms and whimsical notes of love, "You and Me and Miami" is the evolution of Gilas, still healing but in full receptivity of all the beautiful things life has to offer. Written by Gilas alongside Emmy Award winning, and Grammy nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist, Allan Phillips, the single weaves authentic Latin flavor with universal pop appeal. Phillips' credits include working with legacy greats like Donna Sumers, Kenny Loggins, Al Jarreau,Tito Puente, Sheila E. and Sergio Mendez.

"You and Me and Miami" captures the intoxicating pull of both a new love and the vibrant city itself while painting the picture of a playful love triangle where the romance is just as much with Miami as with the person beside you. The melody sways as a breezy, feel-good anthem perfect for late nights, beach drives, and endless party playlists.

After Gilas' accident, he had limited mobility in his body and was only able to use his thumbs to jot down the harmonies and lyrics that kept running through his soul. His debut album, "231 Kensington Road," released earlier this year, is what emerged. Chronicling his personal journey of recovery, "231 Kensington Road," was produced in collaboration with Grammy Award winning producer Brian Kennedy, known for his work with artists like Rihanna, Chris Brown, Kelly Clarkson, and The Weeknd. With personal idols that include The Eagles, Steely Dan, Fleetwood Mac, and Billie Eilish, news fans discovered Gilas to be a deeply, authentic music man with crossover potential. His creative landscape has since expanded, with Grammy Award winning songwriter/producer James Fauntleroy, recognized for his collaborations with top artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Justin Timberlake, among those acknowledging his talent and joining his team.

His breakout single, "Working with the Rain," debuted at #21 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart in February 2025 and climbed to #13, while also topping the World Indie Chart and reaching #2 on the Euro Indie Chart. Gilas' follow-up track "Can't Hide Beautiful" continued his upward momentum, becoming a fan favorite and one of the top newly added songs on U.S. pop radio. The track made history for Gilas, reaching #43 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and #21 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart.

"Music gave me a second chance at life and every song I write is part of that story. I'll always be a hopeless romantic, and Miami is one of my favorite starry-eyed cities. She's the luring mistress forever beckoning my heart," notes Gilas. "I'm hoping Miami embraces this song as my eternal gratitude for all the marvelous memories the city gave me when I was down and almost out, and the many more I now hope to come."

Follow Michael Gilas on Spotify, Instagram, TikTok, Linktr.ee and YouTube for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content.

Dance to "You and Me and Miami" across all streaming platforms at https://interceptmusic.ffm.to/prnwyg1 .

Check out the "You and Me and Miami" dance remix by DJ Tumbao who was voted the 2023 Miami New Times' "Best of Miami" Best Party/DJ at https://interceptmusic.ffm.to/61qzzmn.

Twirl to the music video on YouTube at @MichaelGilas.

For artist inquires for Michael Gilas, contact manager Stephen Wrench at Music Road Productions at [email protected].

Media Contact: Makeda Smith / Jazzmyne Public Relations / [email protected] / 661-212-7655

SOURCE Intercept Music