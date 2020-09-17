Pop Singer & Songwriter Zoe Behrakis To Release Jaunty New Pop Groove "Echo" September 18

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging pop singer and songwriter Zoe Behrakis is back with an impressive new single "Echo," which will be released everywhere digitally on Friday, September 18. The impressive Greek-blooded pop songstress makes a strong return with another melodic and upbeat pop groove with a chill vibe and chorus that can easily get nestled into your subconscious.

"Echo" by Zoe Behrakis Zoe Behrakis | Photo by: Chad Crawford

"It has such an empowering message: accept your anxieties as a part of you, and not be afraid of them," Zoe stated. "It can be hard to fully acknowledge anxiety, wanting it to just disappear. But there is strength in learning to accept and live with it."

Zoe collaborated with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Christian Davis on penning the song, which came together rather quickly once the two began working together. Davis' prior songwriting credits include hip-hop, pop-rock and R&B icons like Snoop Dogg, Travis Barker, Montell Jordan, and Boyz II Men.

Zoe was also paired with GRAMMY-nominated studio aces Johnny Black and Mike "Pizza" Piazza, who produced "Echo" at BLK MAGIK studio on Music Row in Nashville.

Zoe is currently studying Psychology at Boston College where she is also a member of premiere student acapella group, The Bostonians. She was invited to join as a freshman and plans to remain with the group until graduation.

"We are basically family and more than just a singing group," Zoe candidly said. "Since I am involved with music on campus, there isn't a day that goes by where I'm not singing, or listening to something new. I make it a priority to keep learning, writing, and singing!"

"Echo" follows her freshman release of "Grace" in March which has netted her more than 27,000 Spotify algorithmic plays and growing. Her emergence and debut as an up-and-coming pop artist is fueled by her 2019 acceptance into the Emerging Artist Development program by nationally recognized performing arts development firm, PCG Artist Development, headquartered in Nashville and led by accomplished music executive Bernard Porter.

"Zoe Behrakis is a multi-talented, positive light in a world that so greatly needs someone like her right now," said Bernard Porter of PCG Artist Development. "She's a tremendous new talent who pop music lovers will be able to relate to!"

Single Name: Echo

Release date: September 18, 2020

Label / Distribution: PCG Artist Development / Distro Kid

Songwriters: Zoe Behrakis, Christian Davis

ISRC: QZK6K2087513

Audio Produced by: Johnny Black, Michael "Pizza" Piazza

Buy/Stream/Listen at ffm.to/zoebehrakis-echo

Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCabCV84VljKBHZGLPULId0A

Video Directed/Produced by: Maria Behrakis, Jennifer McGill, Josh Sikkema

