POP-TARTS® DEBUTS ITS LARGEST TOASTER PASTRY EVER SOLD TO DIAL UP END-OF-SUMMER MOMENTS INTO CRAZY GOOD CELEBRATIONS

The first-ever Pop-Tarts® Party Pastry brings the feeling of sweet childhood joy to celebrate the final moments of summer, available in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago for a limited time.

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While summer is coming to a close, you can still channel that sweet feeling of freedom you felt as a kid with the people who matter to you most. The Pop-Tarts® Party Pastry, a toaster pastry 73 times bigger than traditional Pop-Tarts, is officially here to remind you of that childhood joy and turn your final summer moments into Crazy Good celebrations.

Pop-Tarts® launches the Party Pastry as its largest toaster pastry ever sold, the ultimate statement piece to make a good moment turn Crazy Good.

Supersized to serve up to 73 people, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is inspired by the brand's iconic golden crust, strawberry flavored filling, frosting, and sprinkles. Fans are able to personalize their Party Pastry with frosting phrases that span from unconventional themes to major milestones. So, whether you're celebrating a birthday, kicking off tailgating season or just wanting to end brat summer in style, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry will bring those feel-good, carefree vibes to any occasion.

"If you're one of our fans that misses the nostalgia of childhood summers when you could practically smell the freedom in the air, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is for you," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "For over 60 years, Pop-Tarts has been dedicated to making moments Crazy Good, so if you are celebrating an everyday small moment or a major life event, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry will bring the energy of summers past into moments that matter most to you today."

To dial up the drama, the Party Pastry will be delivered directly to fans' doorsteps in a massive three-foot-tall box mirroring the brand's traditional packaging – wowing party guests with a delicious statement piece that makes any party feel like summer vacation.

A limited number of Pop-Tarts Party Pastries will be available for residents of New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago beginning August 7, 2024, at 1 pm ET, so act fast before they sell out! Pop-Tarts fans can purchase one of the limited-edition Party Pastries for $60 (including delivery) — in celebration of Pop-Tarts' 60th birthday — on https://shop.poptarts.com/. See full terms here.

Pop-Tarts is here to dial it up to Crazy Good for any celebration, so be sure to visit PopTarts.com to find the iconic toaster pastry at a store near you and follow Pop-Tarts on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to keep up with the latest news.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

Abbreviated Terms & Conditions:

Offer begins 8/7/24 at 1:00 PM (ET) and ends 8/9/24 at 3:00 PM (ET), or while supplies last – whichever occurs first. Limit 15 Offers each Participating Market; available until 3:00 PM (ET) on 8/9/24 or while supplies last – whichever occurs first. Available only to individuals who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and reside in Chicago, IL (zip code – 60622) and Los Angeles, CA (zip code 91601) and within twenty-five (25) miles of the designated zip code; and New York, NY (Manhattan) (zip code 10035) – delivery address must be in Manhattan and below 120th Street (no other boroughs or locations qualify) ("Participating Markets"). Subject to complete terms and conditions at www.poptarts.com/partypastry. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

