Pop-Tarts® Is Partnering With Lyrical Lemonade To Transform Back-to-School Basics Into Crazy-Good Gear

On Friday, Aug. 13, in Los Angeles, the Pop-Tarts x Lyrical Lemonade Experience will open for business and transform basic items—backpacks, notebooks, skateboard decks and sneakers—into Pop-Tarts flavor-themed collectibles. Pop-Tarts and Lyrical Lemonade, along with special guests, will work with fans to customize their items with paint, exclusive patches, custom stickers and live artist illustrations.

"It's been a while since everyone has been back together in school, and we loved the idea of collaborating with Pop-Tarts to get creative and make that first day back amazing," said Cole Bennett, founder of Lyrical Lemonade. "All of us at Lyrical Lemonade have been eating Pop-Tarts since we were kids, so collaborating with them on our own Lyrical Lemonade box is a feeling that I can't even really explain, feels surreal."

As part of the partnership, Pop-Tarts is creating a limited-edition Lyrical Lemonade Toaster Pastry, featuring packaging designed by the Lyrical Lemonade team. The "Crazy Good" collaboration, a first for the Kellogg's brand, will be available on Lyrical Lemonade's website starting Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m, following limited availability at the Los Angeles pop-up the previous day.

"The Lyrical Lemonade team members are the embodiment of the ingenious instigators we celebrate at Pop-Tarts because they consistently hack the mundane and create the extraordinary," explains Sarah Reinecke, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "This collaboration is yet another way we're inspiring our audience to go beyond the expected and see what others don't, because challenging everyday expectations is our toast and jam."

Los Angeles residents can enter HERE beginning Aug. 4 for a chance to get the item of their choice customized at the pop-up on Aug. 13. Fans who don't score a slot can still attend the event and leave with a variety of limited-edition Pop-Tarts x Lyrical Lemonade merch.

Stay tuned to Pop-Tarts and Lyrical Lemonade social channels for more information, including the drop of the limited-edition Lyrical Lemonade Pop-Tarts box.

###

Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE US/DC. 18+. OTHER RESIDENCE RESTRICTIONS APPLY. ENDS AUGUST 6 AT 11:59PM EST OR WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. SEE OFFICIAL RULES: https://fooji.info/poptartsrules.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Lyrical Lemonade

Lyrical Lemonade is one of the most recognized brands in hip-hop and has successfully cemented itself in the merchandising, media, beverage, and concert industries. Lyrical Lemonade has catapulted artists like Juice WRLD, Lil Skies, and Lil Tecca into the mainstream and have worked with some of the most notable hip-hop artists in the game.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

https://www.kelloggcompany.com/

