Pop-Tarts® Puts Fans in Detective Mode With Its First-Ever Mister E Pop-Tarts Flavor

Here's the story: A masked culprit popped into the Pop-Tarts factory and created a mysterious, delicious new flavor. Don't worry, Mister E is on the case. And what's a mystery without some sleuthing and a little friendly competition? Pop-Tarts is inviting fans to join Mister E by sharing their best flavor guesses for a chance to win prizes.

To enter for a chance to win, fans should scan the QR code on a box of Mister E Pop-Tarts to visit the sweepstakes entry site. After taking a bite, fans can join Mister E in AR to find clues to help solve the mystery and then submit a flavor guess through the website. Prizes include gaming consoles, Pop-Tarts Hoodies and Pop-Tarts Embroidered Hats. Fans should get their guesses in quickly, because once all the clues are found and guesses are in, the flavor will be revealed via the Pop-Tarts social channels and prizes will be claimed. See here for the official sweepstakes rules including all methods of entry.

Beginning this month, Pop-Tarts Mister E will be available at retail stores nationwide in both 8-count and 16-count boxes. For more information and to stay in the know on all things Pop-Tarts, follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Abbreviated Rules

No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 16 years of age or older at time of entry and are a registered member of the Kellogg's Family Rewards® program. You must be a registered member of the Kellogg's Family Rewards® program in order to enter. To become a registered member of the KFR program, go to www.KFR.com/PTmysteryflavor ("Website") and follow the instructions to complete the registration. To enter, beginning 5/27/21 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) through 8/31/21 at 11:59:59 PM (ET), go to the Website and follow the online instructions to register and complete your entry. Subject to complete Official Rules at www.KFR.com/PTmysteryflavor. Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016. ®,™, © 2021 Kellogg NA Co.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

