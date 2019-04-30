Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavors In Fan Favorite -- Cupcake

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Pop-Tarts is offering two tasty twists on a popular dessert: Frosted Chocolate Cupcake and Frosted Confetti Cupcake.

Frosted Chocolate Cupcake is a brand-new flavor to satisfy any chocoholic, akin to the classic sweet treat. Frosted Confetti Cupcake was last on shelves in June 2017 and is the second-most requested flavor to return to the Pop-Tart flavor lineup.

The new Pop-Tarts Cupcake flavors offer a delicious treat for any time of day – at breakfast to snacking, any way you want – toasted, frozen or straight out of the foil.

"At Pop-Tarts, we love to give fans the flavors they love most, and our research shows that over 50 percent of our fans eat Pop-Tarts as a snack," said Joe Beauprez, director of marketing for Pop-Tarts. "We reimagined the classic dessert in Pop-Tart form, giving our devoted fans more opportunity to enjoy this delicious, sweet treat any time of the day."

Look for the new Pop-Tarts Cupcake flavors in stores nationwide this June. How are you going to eat the new Pop-Tarts Cupcake flavors? Share your ideas using #PopTartsCupcake on social media!

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

