Pop-Up Shipping Container Park Opens Tomorrow in Philadelphia

This contemporary inspired Piazza Pod Park includes beer-garden-style dining, open-air shopping, art installations, fitness activities, and family play areas. It's dog-friendly, seats up to 300 people, and is open seven days a week to the public.

After Post Brothers dreamed up this revitalization project, they chose Britten, Inc. to be their partner in producing these BoxPop® containers. From initial shop drawings to fabrication to final delivery and installation, Britten manufactured 15 custom units ranging from 10 to 40 feet long in under 4 months.

"Britten worked tirelessly to suit our shipping container fit-out needs for the centerpiece of Piazza Pod Park, a project novel to Philadelphia. We were in constant communication for months as the shipping containers were being outfitted as kitchens, bars, and other shops in Britten's facilities. Their flexibility and cooperation in modifying the project to suit our evolving scope of work was much appreciated and made working with them a pleasure," said Hayley Schneider, an associate at Post Brothers.

Many of these brightly painted pods included air-conditioning, upper deck systems, glass windows and doors, LED light fixtures, powered retractable awnings, insulation, HVAC, oak flooring, stereo systems, and more.

"I am in awe of the unique ways in which the vendors chose to make these spaces their own. During the design process, you are always wondering how they will be used -- and then, 'surprise!' They totally take it in a direction that makes you say, why didn't I think of that? What a fun project!" said Wayne Stiles, Director of Industrial Design & Engineering at Britten.

