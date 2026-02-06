Featuring Two New On-Trend Swim Styles with Built-in Smoothing for Ultimate Confidence

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush , the trailblazing, award-winning shapewear fashion brand, is thrilled to announce its second collaboration with entrepreneur and TV personality Angela Simmons. The new Popilush x Angela collection includes two fashion-forward styles, the Zip-Front Waist Shaping Swimsuit and Sculpting Curve Mesh Skirt One-Piece Swimsuit.

Popilush Announces Second Limited-Edition Collaboration with Angela Simmons

Building on the success of last year's partnership with Simmons and the Deep Jungle swim collection, Popilush's Postcards from Penang swim collection is inspired by founder Eve DeMartine's journey from the warm shores of Penang, Malaysia, to rebuilding her dream in America. The size-inclusive collection features bright tropical colors, flattering silhouettes, and pieces designed to deliver confidence and inspire women to keep going in every season in life.

"When Eve and I reconnected for this project, it felt natural because this isn't our first conversation, it's a continuation," said Simmons. "We've both been building, evolving, and learning what it really means to honor where you come from while still choosing your own direction. There's a shared understanding there. A mutual respect for growth, purpose, and creating something meaningful for women."

The Zip‑Front Waist Shaping Swimsuit merges a sporty aesthetic with bold colorways and striking patterns. Featuring Popilush's signature built‑in shapewear, the suit smooths and contours while maintaining a sleek, athletic look. A high neckline, front zip, and adjustable corset‑style back offer customizable coverage and shaping, allowing wearers to easily adapt the silhouette to their comfort and occasion. The Sculpting Curve Mesh Skirt One‑Piece Swimsuit elevates classic swimwear with a modern, design‑driven twist. The integrated mesh skirt adds movement and coverage, while the one‑piece base incorporates mesh paneling, strategic cutouts, and metallic accents that trace the natural curve of the bust for a chic, feminine look.

"Coming together with Angela for our second collaboration feels both natural and deeply rewarding," said DeMartine. "Our first partnership showed us how powerfully our visions align, and this new collection builds on that foundation with even more intention. Postcards from Penang carries pieces of my own story, and Angela brings such an intuitive understanding of what it means to evolve, rebuild, and show up with confidence."

The collection is available now in sizes ranging from X-Small to 3XL on Popilush.com , Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

About Popilush

Popilush is an innovative, multifunctional lifestyle and shapewear apparel brand that seamlessly combines fashion and functionality, offering stylish clothing with built-in shapewear for comfort and convenience. Founded by CEO Eve DeMartine, a 2025 Inc. Female Founders 500 honoree, Popilush streamlines wardrobe choices for confident, on-the-go women, offering a diverse range of apparel, including dresses, bodysuits, activewear, intimates, and workwear. Committed to body positivity and self-love, the brand's slogan, "It all starts inside," reflects its mission to enhance rather than change, ensuring every woman feels beautiful from the inside out. With high-quality, affordable contemporary designs that sculpt and support, Popilush allows every woman to express her individuality with ease and grace. To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com , or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram & TikTok @popilush.

