NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, the trailblazing, award-winning shapewear fashion brand, is starting the New Year with a major distribution expansion with products now available on Macys.com. This partnership introduces Popilush to one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms, significantly broadening access to its viral, built-in shapewear apparel. The initial launch includes 26 of Popilush's best-selling styles including dresses and jumpsuits in sizes ranging from S to 3XL.

Popilush Strengthens Retail Presence with Macy’s Partnership

Since its founding in 2022, Popilush has quickly become a social media sensation and industry disruptor, celebrated for merging comfort, versatility, and style. The brand's rapid growth has been fueled by its innovative approach to shapewear, which integrates sculpting technology seamlessly into everyday clothing. The partnership with Macy's continues the brand's retail momentum, following its launch on Nordstrom.com and the opening of its flagship store in Las Vegas in 2025.

Founder and CEO Eve DeMartine, recognized as an Inc. Female Founders 500 honoree and Stevie Award winner, sees this milestone as a natural next step in the brand's journey.

"Launching with Macy's is an incredible way to kick off 2026," said DeMartine. "We're excited to meet women where they already shop online and give them effortless solutions that combine fashion and function. This partnership represents another leap forward in our mission to empower women through design."

Popilush's expansion into Macy's follows a year of strong growth and continued category diversification, including workwear and activewear collections. With its focus on body positivity and innovation, the brand is reshaping how women think about shapewear, not just as hidden layers, but as stylish essentials for everyday life.

To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com

About Popilush

Popilush is an innovative, multifunctional lifestyle and shapewear apparel brand that seamlessly combines fashion and functionality, offering stylish clothing with built-in shapewear for comfort and convenience. Founded by CEO Eve DeMartine, a 2025 Inc. Female Founders 500 honoree, Popilush streamlines wardrobe choices for confident, on-the-go women, offering a diverse range of apparel, including dresses, bodysuits, activewear, intimates, and workwear. Committed to body positivity and self-love, the brand's slogan, "It all starts inside," reflects its mission to enhance rather than change, ensuring every woman feels beautiful from the inside out. With high-quality, affordable contemporary designs that sculpt and support, Popilush allows every woman to express her individuality with ease and grace.

