Popilush Launches the Redtag Collection with Body-Warming Technology

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, a pioneer in shapewear apparel, is thrilled to unveil the Redtag Collection, an innovation that seamlessly blends warmth, sustainability, and modern design. This collection features a unique line of body-shaping garments designed with recycled coffee ground fibers. By combining advanced technology with eco-friendly materials, the RedTag collection offers comfort and style while delivering enhanced protection against the cold.

The secret of the Redtag Collection lies in its WARM-TECH technology, an eco-conscious innovation that uses coffee charcoal-infused fibers to absorb far-infrared rays, generating a warming effect that interacts with the body's cells. This creates a lightweight fabric with exceptional thermal performance, natural antimicrobial properties to reduce odor and maintain lasting freshness, and a soft, skin-friendly texture. With up to 48% elastic yarn, the fabric also offers excellent tensile strength, making it perfect for body-shaping garments. The Redtag Collection not only ensures warmth and comfort but also provides a tailored fit that accentuates the body's natural shape, delivering all-day coziness without compromising on style.

Designed for cold winter days, the RedTag Collection's fabric features innovative temperature-locking technology that effectively traps heat, creating a stylish barrier against the winter chill. Despite its added warmth, the fabric remains breathable and flexible, allowing for unrestricted movement, while its anti-static properties ensure a smoother, more comfortable wearing experience.

Debuting with a versatile range of garments, including a Mock Neck Midi Dress, a Sweetheart Mini Dress, and a Tummy Control Bodysuit, the Redtag Collection is available in a sophisticated palette of black, dark red, beige, and dark brown or caramel color. On a snowy winter's day, the dark red bodysuit can be paired with jeans, boots, and a jacket, creating a striking contrast against the winter landscape. Alternatively, the dark brown or caramel color bodysuit can be matched with wide-legged trousers and a blazer, providing inner warmth and support for the working woman during the colder months.

The Redtag collection is now available at Popilush.com.

About Popilush

Popilush is a pioneer of apparel with built-in shapewear that empowers women of all shapes and sizes to look as good as they feel, every day. They design shapewear apparel that includes garments innovated with built-in lifting, smoothing, and shaping, for everyday support. Their mission is to uplift all women so they can feel their best, and have the freedom and confidence to be themselves. Their high-quality apparel is available in a diverse range of sizes at an affordable price. With Popilush, you can confidently express your unique style while enjoying the benefits of premium apparel. To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilush.

