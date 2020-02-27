Poppilu Stands Out With Bold Taste And Category-Leading Health In New Bold & Tangy Lemonade Kids' Pouch

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poppilu®, the original tart and tangy line of all-natural antioxidant lemonades, announces the launch of Poppilu® Bold & Tangy Lemonade™ kids' pouches, giving kids an eye-catching and full-flavored new beverage option. Poppilu will offer the first lemonade brand for kids and will start its distribution at 1,295 Walmart stores in April and online as well.

In keeping with the brand's signature pink color from aronia berries, an emerging high antioxidant superfruit, organic Poppilu Bold & Tangy Lemonade pouches have among the lowest sugar of any kids' juice at only 7g sugar per serving (66% less sugar than the leading juice brand), no added sugar and 100% daily value of Vitamin C.

"I created the pouch line to give kids a full-flavored, healthier juice option using my own experience as a mom to guide me. My kids love lemonade, but I'm not interested in giving them powders, and they don't want me to water-down the bottled stuff which often has a whopping 28g of added sugar," said Poppilu Founder and CEO Melanie Kahn. "I also wanted to make sure our lemonades could be accessible to all, and Walmart helps us achieve that."

Poppilu kids' pouches come in three bold lemonade flavors: Original Lemon, Blueberry and Peach and will retail for $3.48 for eight pouches at Walmart and $4.59 at other grocers.

Meanwhile, Poppilu's Antioxidant Lemonade refrigerated bottles are also available at Walmart (in the Southeast) as well as grocers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. The 12oz bottles contain 75% less sugar than leading lemonades, 150% daily value Vitamin C and antioxidants from aronia berries and come in three mouth-puckering flavors: Original, Blueberry Lavender and Passionfruit.

ABOUT POPPILU

Poppilu® gives consumers permission to love lemonade again with its deliciously tart and tangy line of antioxidant lemonades that are bold on citrus, not on sugar® and infused with aronia berries, an up-and-coming high antioxidant superfruit that gives Poppilu its curiously pink™ color. Founded by food industry veteran-turned-momtrepreneur Melanie Kahn, Poppilu is a certified woman-owned business (WBENC) and is part of the Kraft Heinz Springboard incubator. Find store locations at www.poppilu.com, follow Poppilu on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the press kit is available here.

