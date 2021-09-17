PopSockets Enters the Phone Case Category Revealing iPhone 13 Offerings

PopCase's integrated, slidable grip sits on a thin plastic band that moves up-and-down along channels on the sides of the case. The channel allows users to slide up and perfectly center the grip, giving a balanced mounting and landscape viewing experience, and to slide down for portrait stand mode—ideal for FaceTime, Zoom calls, creating TikTok videos, and wireless charging.

"When we launched the original grip in 2014, it felt natural to fix the grip to the center of phones. Over the years, as devices have evolved around wireless charging and more portrait-video app use, it became clear that we needed a movable grip experience," said Randy Chiang, VP Design and Development at PopSockets. "COVID-19 reminded us how important video calls are to staying connected to our friends, family, and peers—being able to quickly transform your stand into portrait mode is a must-have now and for the future."

The hero lineup features four translucent colorways including Spearmint, Peachy, Purple, and Clear. View the product video here.

Additional PopCase Features:

Drop Protection: Shock-absorbing egg-crate geometry tested up to 10 ft.

Protective Design: Raised bezel for screen protection

Swappable Grips: Press down and twist grip 90° to swap with any of the 500+ grip options

Slim Design: For improved Qi wireless charging

PopMount Compatibility: Works with all PopSockets mounts

Availability:

PopCase is available now on popsockets.com, in select Target stores and online for the iPhone 12/12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Select cases available on Amazon.

PopCase for the iPhone 13/13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is available for pre-order online

Availability for the iPhone 11/11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X/XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will be on popsockets.com on Oct. 1

About PopSockets

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett, who was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled when he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped his cord around them. In 2014, PopSockets launched from Barnett's garage in Boulder, CO, and today it has offices globally. PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with empowering, expressive, fun products and community activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopCase, PopWallet+, PopMounts and PopGrip Slide Stretch. Over 230 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. In 2018, PopSockets launched Poptivism, a charitable giving platform where customers create their own PopGrip designs, and PopSockets donates 50% of the sales to the customers' charity of choice. The brand has donated over $4 million in cash and product to 400 nonprofit partners. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

