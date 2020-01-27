PopSockets Named 2019's Best Company to Work for in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets is pleased to announce it has been named the Best Company to Work for in Colorado in the large business category. The event was hosted by ICC: Innovate. Coach. Consult. and sponsored by media partner ColoradoBiz Magazine and USI Insurance.

David Barnett, Founder of PopSockets, said: "It's terrific to be recognized for our team's successful efforts to build a phenomenal culture and meaningful mission."

"We're so excited to be named the Best Company to Work for in Colorado. We've gone through a huge amount of growth and change over the last year, and are proud to have maintained our philanthropic values and employee focused culture. We're excited to continue our journey as a now-global company while sticking close to our Boulder roots, and are grateful for the recognition and hometown support," said Brittany Kloss, HR Director.

Additionally, PopSockets was recently named to BuiltinColorado's list of Best Midsize Places to Work in 2020.

To learn more about PopSockets and how to join the brands growing team please visit: https://www.popsockets.com/pages/careers .

ABOUT POPSOCKETS

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki. More than 165 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet, PopThirst and PopMirror, all designed to increase the functionality of devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program—a charitable giving platform where customers create their own PopGrip designs and PopSockets donates 50% of the sale price to the customer's charity of choice. The brand has donated over $3 million dollars in cash and product to 300 nonprofit partners.

