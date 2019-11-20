PopSockets Releases New Product the PopGrip AirPods Holder

The PopGrip AirPods holder provides all of the functionality of a PopGrip, while providing easy storage for AirPods. Part of the PopGrip ecosystem, the PopGrip AirPods holder can be easily swapped out- attach to your phone, PopChain or anywhere you have a base.

Available now exclusively on PopSockets.com for $20.

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki, over 160 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world . PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet, PopThirst and PopMirror all designed to increase the functionality of digital devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program—a charitable giving platform where customers create their own PopGrip designs and PopSockets donates 50% of the sale price to the customer's nonprofit of choice. The brand has donated $3 million dollars in cash and product to more than 300 nonprofit partners.

SOURCE PopSockets

www.popsockets.com

