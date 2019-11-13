PopSockets Releases PopGrip Slide in Exclusive Colors Matching Apple Silicone Cases

The PopGrip Slide provides the perfect solution for silicone case iPhone users who would like to add the functionality of a PopGrip, with the ability to easily slide off. PopGrips let you text with one hand, take better selfies, and are great as a stand for media viewing. PopGrip Slide allows users to easily position the grip wherever they would like on the phone for a comfortable grip, or optimal hands free propping. It is compatible with PopSockets swappable technology; you can twist off the top and add a new design to match your mood or outfit.

PopGrip Slides for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available exclusively at apple.com, select Apple Stores worldwide and PopSockets.com for $15. PopGrip Slide is available for iPhone XS and earlier on PopSockets.com.

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki, over 160 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world . PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet, PopThirst and PopMirror all designed to increase the functionality of digital devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program where PopSockets donates 50% of the sale price to the 501(c)(3) of choice. The brand has donated over 4 million dollars in money and product to various nonprofits since the launch of Poptivism.

SOURCE PopSockets

Related Links

www.popsockets.com

