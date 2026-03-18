POP.STORE Launches the First Agentic AI Commerce Platform for Creators

With 15,000 creators onboard at launch, ECHO-ME is the AI operating layer that runs and grows a creator's entire business.

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POP.STORE today announced ECHO-ME, the first agentic AI commerce platform built specifically for creators. Where other AI tools automate tasks, ECHO-ME runs the business, monitoring comments and DMs across Instagram and Facebook, detecting brand deal opportunities, ranking followers by engagement, and converting fan interactions into revenue. It accomplishes this while responding in the creator's own voice and during the hours the creator chooses, all with natural, human-like timing that never comes across as a bot. ECHO-ME is infrastructure for the creator as an operator, not just as a content producer.

The launch comes at a defining moment for the creator economy. Visual AI can now perform product and marketing scripts on par with human creators, threatening the $10 billion UGC industry. At the same time, the vast majority of the 200 million professional creators run their entire operation alone, managing content brand relationships, fan engagement, and sales without teams, tools, or infrastructure built for them.

POP.STORE's answer is not another content generator. It is a new category entirely.

"At POP.STORE, we built ECHO-ME around one belief: creators should be free to create," said Gautam Goswami, CEO and CTO of POP.STORE. "The business side, the DMs, the deals, the monetization, the fan engagement, that's infrastructure, which should be intelligent enough to run itself. ECHO-ME handles it all."

What Makes ECHO-ME Different

Traditional AI tools for creators operate in silos; a chatbot here, a caption generator there, but none of them talk to each other or know the business.

ECHO-ME is an intelligence layer embedded across a creator's POP.STORE storefront and their social channels (Instagram, Facebook, etc.) with simultaneous awareness of audience behavior, messaging signals, purchase history, and content performance. It doesn't see isolated interactions. It sees the full picture.

That means ECHO-ME knows the difference between a superfan, a first-time follower, and an inbound brand partner, able to respond to each in the creator's own authentic voice, within their defined hours, and with natural timing that never signals 'bot.' It surfaces high-intent buyers buried in DMs, detects brand deal signals, and activates personalized outreach with optimized offers before opportunities go cold.

Most AI tools tell creators what to do next. ECHO-ME handles all of their business

Early Traction from Creators

POP.STORE enters the ECHO-ME launch with 15,000 creators signed up across lifestyle, fitness, real estate, and food verticals as well as expert-informed content. The platform has attracted creators at multiple stages of audience development – from those just starting out to established names building owned business infrastructure independent of platform algorithms.

In conjunction with the launch, POP.STORE introduces Create Better. Weekly Wins. – a program awarding up to $10,000 each week to small creators making meaningful progress on the platform. The initiative is designed to accelerate activation and reflect POP.STORE's broader commitment of not just providing tools, but also actively backing creators as they build real businesses.

"Creators shouldn't need to hire a full team to compete on an even plane. Their creativity is what makes them unique," added Josephine Wong, General Manager of POP.STORE. "ECHO-ME turns those ideas into reality and manages the engagement and selling parts of their business to allow them to operate effectively as a single-person business."

Defining a New Category in the Creator Economy

POP.STORE describes ECHO-ME as the founding product of a new software category: Agentic AI Commerce Platforms. Where Shopify built commerce infrastructure for product catalogs, POP.STORE is building the equivalent for creator presence with AI as the operating layer rather than a feature.

AI ECHO-ME is now fully available to all POP.STORE creators. Creators can get started at get.pop.store.

About POP.STORE

POP.STORE is the first agentic AI commerce platform built for creators. It was born out of CommentSold – the leader in US live and video commerce – where CEO Gautam Goswami recognized that the future of creator monetization extended far beyond live selling. Under his leadership, Goswami expanded CommentSold's vision from e-commerce and live selling into the broader creator commerce ecosystem, acquiring POPSHOPLIVE and ultimately founding POP.STORE as the platform that generation of creators actually needed. POP.STORE gives creators of any size the intelligence and infrastructure to build real businesses around their voice, expertise, and audience – unified under ECHO-ME, the agentic AI operating layer that runs a creator's business so they can focus on what no AI can replace: original thinking and creativity.

For more information on CommentSold, visit try.commentsold.com

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE POP.STORE