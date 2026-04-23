POP.STORE Launches Agentic AI Concierge for Real Estate Brokers and Agents

The industry's first Smart Listings and built-in AI agent team give social-first real estate professionals a complete end-to-end system to convert followers into qualified leads, book showings, and close deals automatically.

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POP.STORE, the agentic AI commerce platform built for creators who turn social attention into owned businesses, today announced the launch of its self-selling real estate listing tool. Built for the agent who has mastered social media but has no infrastructure to catch the demand they've created, the platform pairs AI-powered Smart Listings with an Agentic AI Concierge that works every listing 24/7 by proactively engaging with potential buyers, answering questions within the listing with detailed responses and booking open house and private tour requests.

ECHO-ME Real Estate Concierge, The First Agentic AI Concierge for Real Estate Agents and Brokers

This first-of-its-kind capability enables brokers and agents to move social engagement from just followers to qualified showings and closed transactions, while freeing agents from the endless cycle of manual responses, repeated buyer questions, and calendar chaos.

Social Media Changed Real Estate. The Tools Never Caught Up.

Homebuyers and sellers today find their agent before they find their home, discovering properties, neighborhoods and experts on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube long before they ever visit a traditional listing platform. The best agents have become creators in their own right, building real audiences and generating genuine inbound demand through content.

Yet while attention shifted to social, the infrastructure never followed.

Agents are left manually responding to every comment, DM, and inquiry, which is often happening in the middle of the night with no system in place to capture the demand they worked to build. Every unanswered message is a prospect quietly moving on to an agent who responded faster. And the harder an agent works to grow their audience, the more unmanageable the volume becomes.

"At a certain point, the volume just becomes impossible to manage manually. You're getting comments, DMs, and questions at all hours — and every missed response is potentially a lost deal. POP.STORE brought everything into one system so I can actually keep up with the demand I've built," commented Glennda Baker, an Atlanta-based real estate agent.

This is the gap POP.STORE was built to close.

One Destination. The Entire Conversion Loop. Closed Automatically.

POP.STORE for Real Estate gives every agent a social-adjacent Smart Listing site, a high-converting destination where social traffic lands and an Agentic Concierge takes over. The Concierge proactively sells the listing, qualifies every prospect, books showings directly into the agent's calendar, and captures all lead data into a database the agent owns and keeps forever.

A second AI Agent runs simultaneously across the agent's social channels, responding to comments and DMs, identifying purchase intent, and moving warm prospects into the agent's owned funnel, even when the agent is completely offline.

Agents using POP.STORE have reportedly more than doubled their inbound leads after centralizing their social traffic and putting AI to work on their behalf.

ECHO-ME: The AI Concierge That Sells Like a Top Agent

Most listing tools display information. POP.STORE's ECHO-ME initiates conversation. It knows every property an agent is listing and can answer buyer questions, whether a neighborhood is kid-friendly, when showings are available, or whether a home works for a specific family, in near real time.

When a buyer has a question at 10pm, an agent today either misses it or scrambles to research and respond manually. ECHO-ME eliminates that entirely. It knows the property. It knows the neighborhood. And it understands not just what buyers are asking, but what they need to hear to move forward.

When someone asks:

"Is this neighborhood safe for kids?"

"Would this work for my family?"

"Can I schedule a showing this weekend?"

"Where is the nearest Whole Foods?"

ECHO-ME doesn't return a fact sheet. It reads the intent behind the question and responds the way a knowledgeable, fully prepared agent would before moving seamlessly into booking a private showing or securing an open house RSVP. Every conversation is a conversion opportunity. None of them get dropped.

"The best agents will always win on relationships and expertise. What ECHO-ME does is make sure they never lose a deal simply because they couldn't respond fast enough. It initiates the conversation, handles the questions, books the showing — so agents are only in the room when it truly matters," said Jo Wong, CRO of POP.STORE

Real estate agents at top brokerages nationwide are already growing their business with POP.STORE. POP.STORE for Real Estate and the ECHO-ME AI Concierge are available now at get.pop.store/real-estate.

About POP.STORE

POP.STORE, a subsidiary of CommentSold Group, the leader in US live and video commerce, is the first agentic AI commerce platform built for this generation of creators — powered by ECHO-ME, the agentic AI operating layer that runs a creator's entire business. From content creation, audience engagement, to sales funnels, and brand deal management — ECHO-ME's agents handle the full weight of a creator's business, autonomously, across every layer, so creators can focus on what no AI can replace: original thinking and creativity.

For more information on CommentSold, visit try.commentsold.com

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE POP.STORE