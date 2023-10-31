Popular Bahamasair Nonstop Flight to Freeport, Bahamas, Returns to Raleigh-Durham International Airport

"We are excited to relaunch the direct RDU Bahamasair service, especially ahead of the holiday season & winter months," said DPM Cooper. Post this

"We are excited to relaunch the direct RDU Bahamasair service, especially ahead of the holiday season and winter months," said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "With a short two-hour flight time, North Carolinians can easily escape to the warmth of the tropics. To top it off, Freeport and Nassau have activities to suit every traveller's style and budget, from family friendly outdoor excursions and all-inclusive hotels with pool and play areas, to world-class luxury resorts. We cannot wait to welcome you all to our sun-kissed Bahamian shores!"

Travellers wanting to explore more of the islands can continue from Freeport to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). There, go beyond the beach to experience an island metropolis where the ease of the tropics meets the big city, humming with history, art, nightlife and culture.

Bahamasair is the national airline of The Bahamas, proudly owned by The Bahamas Government. It is known for its strong commitment to safety and its access to 13 popular destinations in the island chain.

Roundtrip airfare from RDU to FPO starts as low as $375 per person, with all-inclusive air and hotel vacation packages priced as low as $789. For booking information, visit the link Bahamasair Flights From Raleigh to Freeport & Nassau.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples, and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at Bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]

Peyton Burgess

French/West/Vaughan

[email protected]

919-277-1168

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation