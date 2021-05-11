Popular Online Wine Retailer 8Wines.com Launches German Web Store 8wines.de

PRAGUE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, 8Wines.com is an independent online wine retailer specialising in selling premium wines on the EU market and beyond. The company has been awarded Gold medals from Wine-Searcher three years in a row for its wine selection which also includes arguably the most extensive portfolio of American wines in Europe. To complement some of the best wines from the traditional producing countries such as France, Italy, and Spain, 8Wines has been at the forefront of introducing the New World wines to its customers. Wines from the US, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, and the more exotic New World locations like Canada and Israel, among many others, are becoming increasingly popular.

8Wines.de homepage

Over the past couple of years, 8Wines has been one of the fastest-growing wine retailers in Europe. While recently, the European lockdown impact significantly improved the outlook further, bringing about exponential growth. With 205% YoY growth in sales, 8Wines is seeking to serve its expanding customer base across Europe. The launch of 8wines.de was the next logical step with the next-day shipping to Germany. The company aims to facilitate its German speaking audience engagement with an enhanced shopping experience.

8Wines CEO Vasily Dinkov said: "We strive to always listen to our clients, and there has been an overwhelmingly positive response to our products from our German customers. Launching 8wines.de delivers the next level of convenient wine shopping to our customers in their native language. The demand for premium and exciting new wines has been growing, with customers no longer satisfied with the wines they can find at their local supermarkets or traditional brick-and-mortar wine shops. Stay tuned for more exciting news from 8Wines.com soon."

