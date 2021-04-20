Popular Player App "PG Development+" Now Available as a Free Download Tweet this

Alan Discount, founder of Re-Play Athletics and architect of the PG Development+ app said, "Perfect Game has spent over 20 years helping athletes achieve their dreams. As the world's largest scouting organization, athletes who play at Perfect Game events receive the visibility needed to win spots on teams, earn college scholarships, and get drafted professionally. But in our ever-changing world, the need for technology like ours has become increasingly important, if not a mandatory component, to help each user make the most of those opportunities."

"Even though Perfect Game has been providing best-in-class programs to youth baseball and softball players for decades, we still feel like our business is in its infancy," said Perfect Game CEO, Brad Clement. "While our core showcase and tournament businesses have helped tens of thousands of athletes achieve their dreams, we believe these new digital tools speak directly to today's young athletes and their preferences to engage in content. We're confident PG Development+ will greatly enhance our ability to help an even larger population of young athletes - and that is why we do what we do in the first place."

The PG Development+ app is available for both Apple and Android devices. It is designed to quickly assess each athlete, ages 7 – 20, and their current abilities using their personal and performance data. The app then defines key development areas, and serves up personalized daily training programs, nutrition plans, and virtually everything needed to support the athlete and fuel their passion for the sport.

Athletes can view their progress as the app monitors their results and projects their future abilities as well. In short, PG Development+ simulates working with a team of highly trained and experienced professional coaches, trainers, sports therapists, nutritionists and others.

Additional features of the PG Development+ app include:

The industry's largest baseball Resource Guide, featuring educational information

Guide to baseball-related products and services

Access to the latest baseball news

Health and safety tips

"We have included something for athletes of all ages, including information about playing at different levels of the game - high school, youth programs, college baseball programs, professional – and important topics such as arm care and safety, academics and tutoring, baseball technology, scouting, recruiting and even deals on family travel, dining, entertainment and more," said Ford.

Discount added, "The Resource Guide is unique because it serves up information dynamically that specifically aligns with each athlete's personal interests and needs. So, not only have we aggregated everything baseball related into the app, the content delivery system is intelligent, too. Our app is a one-stop-shop that engages users who spend hours daily using it for training, learning, planning, shopping, entertainment, socializing and more."

To download the free app, visit the App Store or Google Play and search for "PG Development+" or learn more by clicking here.

Media Contact: Daron Sutton, [email protected]; 602-769-5712

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About Re-Play

Founded in 2013, Re-Play's goal is to provide the best practices, tools, technology, and information to help athletes of all ages, levels, and sports, as well as other lifestyle-oriented communities, optimize their chances for success. Re-Play's patent-pending technology platform uses data acquired from a variety of methods and devices to quickly create a data-driven profile of each user, and then using national benchmarks, in-depth analysis, proprietary rules, intelligent databases, algorithms, and AI, define the best path to safely help them achieve their goals. When combined with Re-Play's powerful lifestyle engagement tools the user has virtually everything, they need to fuel their passion. For more information, visit www.replay.app. Businesses interested in providing content or offering their sports or lifestyle related products and services in the PG Development+ app should visit www.lifeads.app for more information.







