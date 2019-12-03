Popular Science announces 100 Best Products of 2019

"The Best of What's New is our celebration of the most impactful and exciting innovations of the year," says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Joe Brown. "This expertly vetted collection lays the groundwork for a healthier, safer, and awe-inspiring future—in our homes, cities, outer space, and everywhere in between. We're proud to bring you the Best of What's New 2019."

This year's highlighted products push the boundaries of technology in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Recreation, and Security. Winners include: the Atolla Skin Health System; LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's first all-electric motorcycle, Igloo's Recool, a reusable, compostable cooler; Sheertex tights that will never run or tear; Gillette's heated razor; the Ram 2500 heavy-duty truck; Mirror's sleek, near-invisible interactive home gym; Bose's smart noise-canceling headphones; Elvie's wearable, wireless breast pump; Fender's hybrid electric-acoustic guitar; Palforzia, a groundbreaking treatment for food allergies; Wyze's $20 sophisticated internet-connected home-security camera; Cybex's revolutionary e-stroller; Facebook's Oculus Quest; Mammut's Ducan spine backpack; and more.

GRAND AWARD WINNERS

Aerospace: The LightSail 2 by Planetary Society

Auto: Car2x vehicle-to-anything communication by Volkswagen

Engineering: Impossible Burger 2.0 by Impossible Foods

Entertainment: Stadia by Google

Gadgets: 5G Networks

Health: Zulresso by Sage Therapeutics (*innovation of the year*)

Home: Free P-series by Leatherman

Personal Care: AirWrap by Dyson

Recreation: 4D Mag googles by Smith

Security: Black Hornet personal-reconnaissance system by FLIR Systems

The 2019 winners are a diverse collection of products that are advancing our daily lives. The complete list can be found here .

ABOUT POPULAR SCIENCE

As one of America's oldest and most trusted magazines, Popular Science has spent a century and a half bringing readers the most amazing innovations and discoveries. From thought leaders to skeptics, and digital natives to print devotees, Popular Science's audience is as diverse as the stories in and on our pages. And we all have one thing in common: a boundless sense of wonder. Established in 1872, Popular Science is published by Bonnier Corp. Bonnier Corp. is one of the largest consumer publishing groups in the United States, and is the leading media company serving passionate, highly engaged audiences with more than 30 special-interest magazines and related multimedia projects and events.

ABOUT BEST OF WHAT'S NEW

Since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top 100 tech innovations of each year—breakthrough products and technologies that represent a significant advancement in their categories. Best of What's New Awards are presented to 100 new products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Recreation, and Security.

SOURCE Popular Science