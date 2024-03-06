Popular Science Hires Vsauce2 Creative Team to Relaunch its YouTube Channel

The brand's new video strategy will feature four distinct shows published monthly

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Science, one of America's oldest and most trusted media brands, announced today that it is relaunching its YouTube channel . The brand has hired the creative team behind the acclaimed Vsauce2 YouTube channel , Kevin Lieber and Matthew Tabor.

Before joining Popular Science, Lieber and Tabor helped Vsauce2 accumulate 4.5 million subscribers and nearly 800 million views. On the new channel, they will be able to leverage Popular Science's authoritative voice in the science industry as well as Lieber and Tabor's creative and inclusive approach to video. Under the guidance of Editor-in-Chief, Annie Colbert, the revitalized YouTube channel will complement Popular Science's on-site and newsletter editorial content, as well as its hit podcast .

"To mix Popular Science's 150-plus-year-old legacy with the engaging video storytelling style of Vsauce2 was a fantastic opportunity for our brand and audiences," said Colbert. "Kevin and Matt have done an amazing job building up the Vsauce2 channel over the last decade, and we're thrilled they've joined our team to help showcase even more great science stories. Popular Science has always been focused on demystifying the world around us, so having Kevin and Matt onboard affords us another way to meet our audience, as well as a new audience, on an additional platform."

The new video initiative includes four series that will showcase a mixture of short explainers and documentary-style features. The channel launched today with the first episode of "The Technology Show," which explores the 40-year-old "Butler in a Box" device that made way for modern smart home gadgets, and a short feature on the evolution of trepanning from the Neolithic period to the 21st century and beyond. The upcoming additional show formats will feature explainer videos that contextualize important concepts in science; and a long-form storytelling series that unravels the lesser-known backstories from the most compelling tales in science history.

"Matt and I are incredibly excited to join the Popular Science team," said Lieber. "There's a phenomenal legacy here that has always strived to make science more accessible to everyone. We're looking forward to building on that while telling the type of stories in a way that resonates with new and existing viewers. One thing we're particularly excited about bringing over from Vsauce is the way we built and engaged with that community, moving to Popular Science allows us to directly engage millions more people worldwide with science."

Popular Science podcast videos can now be found on a dedicated YouTube channel , while the main Popular Science channel will publish the new original features from Lieber and Tabor. More information about this historic relaunch can be found here .

ABOUT POPULAR SCIENCE

Established in 1872, Popular Science is one of America's oldest and most trusted media brands. Popular Science has a legacy of bringing readers groundbreaking innovations and discoveries, demystifying the world, and examining everything from the marvels of deep space to the secret lives of everyday staples. Popular Science makes science and tech engaging, approachable, and inclusive to keep readers, listeners, and viewers plugged into and excited about the world around them. Popular Science is part of Recurrent , a privately held media company that operates over 15 brands.

ABOUT RECURRENT

Recurrent is a digital media company whose content from trusted brands aims to foster generations of passionate audiences across enthusiast verticals. Recurrent is focused on optimizing and growing trusted digital media brands within five key categories: Automotive, Home, Military and Defense, Science and Tech, and Outdoors. Its titles such as BobVila.com , Donut , Dwell , and Outdoor Life inspire and inform more than 70 million unique visitors each month.

