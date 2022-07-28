Popular Veterinary Career Site and Continuing Education Provider Launch New Content Partnership

Vetcetera and Vet Candy join forces to introduce four new studio-quality continuing education courses focused on internal veterinary medicine

WAUKESHA, Wis., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetcetera, an online community for professional development and education for veterinary professionals and students, and Vet Candy, a veterinary news source and continuing education provider, today announced a new partnership that will expand access to continuing education for practicing veterinarians. This partnership provides informative and high quality content that both entertains and educates.

"More Americans are turning to pet adoption and ownership than ever before, which in turn has the ripple effect of a sharp increase in demand for veterinary care in communities across the country," said Dr. Jill López, CEO of Vet Candy. "This new continuing education option will ensure that veterinary pros gain access to vital instruction needed for licensure and exam prep—and that pets receive the quality care they need to lead healthy, lasting lives."

Demand for veterinary care and services continues to spike as a result of the so-called COVID-19 pet boom and an aging veterinary workforce. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, domestic dog and cat populations in the U.S. are expected to increase to 100 million and 85 million, respectively, by 2030. Due to limited access to in-person continuing education during COVID-19, online veterinary continuing education options have become increasingly popular.

To help meet the growing demand for veterinary care, the two organizations will collaborate to create and deliver continuing education courses that qualify for approval by the Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE). The initial courses will focus on internal medicine, covering topics such as Addison's Disease, Cushing's Disease, Diabetes in Dogs, and Diabetes in Cats. Courses will be available exclusively to Vetcetera members beginning in the fall of 2022.

Through the new continuing education partnership, members of Vetcetera will gain access to the online courses developed in collaboration with Vet Candy. Dr. Forrest Cummings, an internal medicine specialist in Louisville, KY, will lead the four exclusive courses in endocrinology. Dr. Cummings acquired his DVM at Tuskegee University, completed a Small Animal Medicine & Surgery internship at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and returned to Louisville to complete his internal medicine residency. Dr. Cummings is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine.

"Expanding our library with studio-quality content to support continuing education and exam prep are important components of Vetcetera and what we provide to our ever-growing community," said Katie Krothapalli, DVM, MBA, Director of Healthcare Education at Vetcetera. "By bringing high-quality continuing education content to this popular online community, veterinary pros will receive the engaging content they need to support their full career trajectory – from student to practitioner."

For more information on the RACE-approved options, visit Vetcetera , which offers a range of membership options for veterinary professionals, including an affordable student membership and discounted memberships for veterinary technicians.

About Vet Candy: Founded and led by veterinary professionals, Vet Candy delivers world class content with engaging voices and inspirational messages created by a network of top influencers and experts. The company seeks to accelerate a culture shift within the veterinary profession that supports diversity, inclusion, and gender balance. Follow us @myvetcandy on social media or visit myvetcandy.com .

About Vetcetera: Vetcetera is an online community designed to support and educate veterinary professionals throughout the lifecycle of their careers. Through Vetcetera, veterinary professionals have access to the RACE-approved continuing education they need to successfully maintain their licenses, serve their patients, grow and maintain their practices, and find support in a community of like-minded professionals.

