Popularity of Third Party Manufacturing and Logistics Services are Set to Grow

Manufacturing has become more customized as industries are facing greater expectations around efficiency and performance than ever before. Third Party Logistics (3PL) market is expected to benefit from the modern business environment. 3PL providers allow businesses to focus on their core activities such as R&D, manufacturing, and strategic planning, thereby relieving them from the daily burden of operational logistics issues. According to data provided by Grand View Research, the 3PL market is projected to reach USD 1.24 trillion by 2025. Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)

Retailers and manufacturers are outsourcing their logistics operations to third-party service providers to ease business management. nChannel Marketing Analyst Jillian Hufford explained in a blog post, "Scrambling to meet customer demands, retailers are turning to third-party logistic companies to manage all or parts of their supply chain processes. They know that supply chain management is the foundation of customer experience. How you handle and ship online orders from multiple sales channels requires a sound supply chain strategy. You have to manage inventory, pick inventory, and then quickly and accurately ship it to your customers. Having strong supply chain management is now a competitive advantage for retailers."

Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) earlier this week reported, "its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Recent Company Highlights:

Successfully completed initial public offering on April 30, 2018, selling an aggregate of 1,307,120 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share, resulting in approximately $6.5 million in gross proceeds.

Xspand began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market exchange on May 3, 2018 under the ticker symbol "XSPL".

Xspand secured approximately $1.0 million in purchase orders from a variety of customers, including two newly developed items for major theme parks based in Tokyo and Shanghai, for the one week period ending May 18, 2018.

Xspand's patented Goodie Gusher item, http://www.goodiegusher.com, has been purchased by and now available at Party City.

Xspand's arts and crafts brand, Pirasta, has secured its first international retail customer, Carefour, the world's second largest retailer.

The first crowdsourced micro brand opportunities are expected to roll out next month through partnership with Edison Nation .

"We are beginning 2018 with a great deal of enthusiasm," noted Chris Ferguson, CEO of Xspand. "At heart, we are an award-winning product development company, with over 50 years of success designing, manufacturing and selling creative products and services globally to customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We believe our recent strategic partnership Edison Nation will provide a growing base of opportunities and even greater value proposition as we work to crowdsource innovation and scale products quickly and more efficiently than ever before.

"The $6.5 million in gross proceeds from our successful IPO have significantly strengthened our balance sheet, enabling us to accelerate revenue growth, both organically and via acquisition. Our acquisition strategy entails the acquisition of eight or more micro brands annually. We intended to commence this activity in the third quarter of 2018.

"We are serving a large, growing and dynamic market. The e-commerce marketplace continues to evolve with the rise of platforms like Kickstarter, which de-risk product launches before significant capital has been committed, and we intend to take advantage of this evolution to bring our products to a larger audience than ever before with minimal capital investment."

"The entire company is laser focused on executing upon our stated goals. Management believes it is strongly aligned with shareholders and poised to create significant shareholder value," concluded Ferguson.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $3.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. This decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to the Walt Disney Company's theme park safety officers terminating sales of toy weapons at their locations.

Gross profit totaled $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue increased to 32.1% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 27.6% in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in gross profit margin as a percentage of revenues was primarily due to a favorable product mix."

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. The company also provide with tools, information, and resources to help design better, faster, and more easily. Last week, the company announced that with the MAX98357 and MAX98358 digital-input Class D audio power amplifiers by Maxim Integrated, designers can achieve highest efficiency in a compact, cost-efficient plug-and-play solution. Despite their ultra-small form factors, these Class D efficient amplifiers deliver 3.2W of Class AB audio performance for superior audio quality and are ideal for a wide variety of applications. Traditionally, electronics designers use analog amplifiers requiring a digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and line driver amplifier on the application processor. This adds overall die cost to the speaker output and affects the form factor of the overall solution size. With the rise of voice-activated consumer devices, designers must also meet today's increased demand for superior audio quality, while maintaining a simplified, low-power and efficient design.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is the leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. Recently, the company introduced a highly integrated, active antenna beamforming chip that allows designers to quickly replace bulky, mechanically steered antenna platforms with a compact, solid-state solution for phased array radar and communications systems. The ADAR1000 chip simplifies design and significantly reduces the size, weight and power of phased array radar systems for defense, surveillance, air traffic control, communications and weather monitoring. The ADAR1000 offers a scalable building block for fast implementation of active antenna phased arrays targeting next-generation radar and communications systems without the need for extensive third-party design support.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software. Autodesk solutions help at every stage of the product development process by streamlining workflows and collaboration between multidisciplinary teams. The company also provides with the right tools and workflows for each step of the product design and development process. Avoid warranty issues and boost the performance of your products while broadening your capacity for innovation. On March 6, 2018, the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Subscription plan ARR was $1.18 billion, an increase of 106 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year as reported, and 105 percent on a constant currency basis. Subscription plan ARR includes $152 million related to the maintenance-to-subscription program. Maintenance plan ARR was $879 million, a decrease of 18 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year as reported, and 17 percent on a constant currency basis.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is the Sketch-to-Scale™ solutions provider that designs and builds Intelligent Products for a Connected World™. With approximately 200,000 professionals across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes in various industries and end-markets. Earlier this year, the company has introduced an augmented reality (AR) reference design to reduce time to market for companies making AR devices for enterprise and consumer applications. The Flex AR reference design is a complete product specification, including a head-mounted display (HMD), an external processing unit (EPU) and a gesture-based software platform to manage interaction. By customizing the rugged, stable and high-quality Flex AR reference design versus developing their own AR hardware, companies can significantly reduce product development costs and quickly scale manufacturing.

