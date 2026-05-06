Populous Acquires OJB Landscape Architecture, Expanding Global Landscape Architecture, Urban Design and Planning Capabilities

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KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Populous, the global design firm specializing in sport, entertainment and large-scale public assembly venues, today announced the acquisition of OJB Landscape Architecture, the award-winning leader in landscape architecture and urban design.

This strategic acquisition brings together two of the most respected design practices globally, uniting Populous' expertise in creating iconic, people-centric destinations with OJB Landscape Architecture's award-winning portfolio of landscapes, public spaces and urban environments.

The two firms have collaborated historically on projects over the years, including most notably Baylor University's McLane Stadium which opened in 2014 and was recognized by the American Society of Landscape Architects. OJB Landscape Architecture's most iconic work includes the Omaha RiverFront in Omaha, Nebraska, Downtown Cary Park in Cary, North Carolina, Seaport Village in San Diego, California and many more. Populous' landscape architecture and urban design portfolio includes work at Pittsburgh's North Shore, the Minnesota Twins' Target Field, the Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park and Minnesota United's Allianz Field.

Bruce Miller, Chairman and CEO of Populous, commented:

"We are committed to expanding the breadth of our practice and the impact of our work. OJB Landscape Architecture is globally recognized for its exceptional landscape architecture, urban design and planning and its ability to create meaningful, enduring public spaces.

Bringing OJB Landscape Architecture into Populous strengthens our ability to design complete, immersive environments, from venues to the public realm around them, ensuring every part of the experience is thoughtful and cohesive. Both firms are focused on people-centric design and that is reflected in the cultural fit between us."

Founded in 1989, OJB Landscape Architecture has delivered some of the most celebrated landscape architecture projects worldwide, including urban parks, campuses, waterfronts and mixed-use developments. The firm is known for design excellence, environmental sensitivity and a deep understanding of how people engage with outdoor spaces.

Jim Burnett, President of OJB Landscape Architecture, added:

"Populous shares our belief in the power of design to bring people together and shape communities. Together, we can extend the reach and impact of our work, creating more integrated and meaningful environments for people around the world."

OJB Landscape Architecture will maintain its current studios and leadership while collaborating across Populous' network. With the acquisition, Populous grows to more than 950 employees in the Americas and more than 1,600 worldwide.

This acquisition significantly enhances Populous' capabilities in landscape architecture, urban design and the public realm — unlocking new opportunities across sport, entertainment, civic and mixed-use developments. Along with its recent launch of its Real Estate Strategy service line, Populous is dedicated to the creation of multi-faceted destinations that enhance our cities and communities.

About Populous

Populous is a global design firm that began with a singular focus — to draw people together around the things they love, through experiences that capture all the senses and amplify the pure emotion shared in human moments. Over the last 40+ years, the firm has designed more than 3,500 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. Populous' comprehensive services include architecture, interior design, event planning and overlay, branded environments, wayfinding and graphics, real estate strategy, planning and urban design, landscape architecture, aviation and transport design, hospitality and sustainable design consulting. Populous has over 1,600 employees in 35 global offices on four continents with regional centers in Kansas City, London and Brisbane. For more information, visit www.populous.com.

About OJB Landscape Architecture:

OJB Landscape Architecture is a landscape architecture and urban planning practice founded by James Burnett, FASLA, in 1989 in Houston, Texas, and led today by Burnett and his partners in six offices around the country. Transforming public spaces is central to the mission of the firm. Its work weaves together ecology and play, celebrates discovery and delight in the landscape, and helps people connect to the natural world in new ways. The firm has received more than 150 significant honors and awards. Burnett is the recipient of the Design Medal, the highest honor conferred by the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA). OJB is also the recipient of four ULI Open Space Awards for its urban parks, the 2020 National Design Award for Landscape Architecture from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum and the ASLA Firm Award. https://www.ojb.com/

AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, was the exclusive financial advisor to OJB Landscape Architecture.

SOURCE Populous