Populous opening new Atlanta office, marking its 16th location across the Americas

Leaders across convention centers and sports facility design, urban design and landscape architecture join the firm and further expand its impact on the industry.

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design firm Populous is opening its newest office in Atlanta, expanding its presence in the Southeast. With this opening, Populous now has 16 offices in the Americas and 35 worldwide. This further strengthens the firm's presence in the southeastern United States and reflects its continued commitment to hiring exceptional people and building around them.

"Establishing an office in Atlanta allows us to build on our longstanding foundation of delivering projects across the country in a meaningful way," said Jonathan Mallie, Global Director and Managing Director of the Americas at Populous. "Creating a local presence in Atlanta enables us to deepen our connection to the Southeast and work closely with our clients, partners and communities."

Industry veterans Rob Svedberg and Lee Pollock join Populous to lead the Atlanta office. Svedberg brings over 30 years of experience and more than $6 billion in completed projects across convention centers, sports and live entertainment venues. Svedberg will enhance Populous' convention center practice, having worked on recent projects like the Las Vegas Convention Center, Raleigh Convention Center and the Javits Center in New York.

"Rob Svedberg brings an extraordinary depth of experience to Populous and our convention center practice," said Populous Global Director and convention center leader Michael Lockwood. "His leadership on some of the most significant convention center projects in North America has shaped the standard for how these venues can serve their communities. His addition to the Populous team strengthens our firm and enhances our ability to lead clients through transformational projects across the globe."

Pollock joins Populous as a Senior Urban Designer with expertise in urban design and landscape architecture services. He brings 30 years of experience in leading large‑scale master planning and real estate development strategy efforts for global private‑sector clients and major civic organizations.

Additional team members joining the Atlanta office include Real Estate Strategy Director Jonathan Bartlett, Senior Landscape Architect Matt Friesen and Landscape Architect Meredith Mejia who will be based in Dallas. Together with Svedberg and Pollock, the Atlanta team brings more than 110 years of combined global design expertise across convention centers, urban design, landscape architecture and real estate strategy.

The opening of the Atlanta office deepens Populous' longstanding presence in the Southeast, from the firm's foundational work on the 1996 Olympic Games to a decades-long portfolio of projects across Atlanta and the Southeast, including Truist Park (completed in 2017), Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion (completed in 2013) and Synovus Park (completed in 2025), as well as ongoing work at Mobile Arena, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium.

"Opening an Atlanta office reflects Populous' strong commitment to this region, and I'm honored to be part of that evolution," said Svedberg. "The firm's work has always been centered around creating places that draw people together and elevate experiences, and I'm thrilled to start contributing to that impact."

"Joining Populous at such an exciting time of growth is a tremendous opportunity," adds Pollock. "I'm energized to collaborate with this talented team to shape impactful projects and create places that bring lasting value to communities across the country."

Located in the historic Old Fourth Ward, within walking distance of the Beltline and Ponce City Market, the new office will be immersed in a community celebrated for its civil rights legacy and vibrant cultural energy. The location expands the firm's capacity to design meaningful destinations in the area and beyond.

