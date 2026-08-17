Populous Strengthens Aviation Design Practice, Adds Nikolas Dando-Haenisch as Head of Aviation, Eastern U.S.

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KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design firm Populous today announced the addition of Nikolas Dando-Haenisch as Principal and Head of Aviation, Eastern U.S. Along with his peers, Dando-Haenisch will contribute to the strategic direction of Populous' aviation practice, with focus on design excellence, business growth and client relationships.

In addition to leading aviation project design efforts, Dando-Haenisch will work closely with Tom Theobald, Global Head of Aviation, and Corey Ochsner, Head of Aviation, Western U.S., to strengthen Populous' aviation practice across the Americas. Based in Populous' New York office, Dando-Haenisch will spearhead the continued growth of the firm's aviation work while playing an active, hands-on role in guiding complex airport projects.

"Nikolas brings deep expertise in large-scale global airport design that will continue to strengthen our growing aviation practice," said Jonathan Mallie, Global Director and Managing Director of the Americas at Populous. "His experience delivering some of the world's most complex aviation and transportation projects makes Nikolas an outstanding addition to our firm. We look forward to Nikolas greatly influencing the future of the passenger experience."

Dando-Haenisch brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale aviation and transportation projects across North America and internationally. His portfolio includes award-winning airport terminals, transportation hubs and major projects that balance operational performance and passenger experience.

Among his many accomplishments, Dando-Haenisch's portfolio includes Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal A, the LAX Airport Metro Connector, the LAWA APM, New York Penn Station Expansion, DC Union Station Expansion Plan and the Fulton Street Transit Center in New York City.

"Joining Populous is an exciting opportunity to lead a team that is redefining what's possible through intentional, people-first design," Dando-Haenisch said. "I look forward to advancing the firm's aviation practice with innovative, experience-focused projects that transform how people travel."

Dando-Haenisch joins Populous from Grimshaw, where he served as Principal and Design Manager for more than 20 years. He holds a Master of Architecture from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Chicago.

ABOUT POPULOUS

Populous is a global design firm that began with a singular focus — to draw people together around the things they love through experiences that capture all the senses and amplify the emotion shared in human moments. Over the last 40+ years, the firm has designed more than 3,500 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. With nearly 1,700 employees in more than 40 offices on four continents, and regional centers in Kansas City, London and Brisbane, Populous designs destinations that bring people together and leave a lasting impact. For more information, visit www.populous.com.

SOURCE Populous