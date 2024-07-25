Populus Financial Group Partners with Junior Achievement to Teach Students Financial Literacy

Junior Achievement believes every student deserves the opportunity to unlock their full potential. Through their volunteer-led programs, students learn the basic concepts of business and economics and how education is relevant to the workplace. This hands-on approach to education sparks innovation and creativity, enabling young minds to thrive in today's society.

"We at Junior Achievement of Dallas are deeply grateful for the significant impact Populus has made since our partnership began in 2006," said Chris LaTurno, President & CEO for Junior Achievement of Dallas. "Their unwavering support has inspired countless students to think and dream bigger. Populus' dedication, demonstrated through their volunteer efforts and investments into the community, reflects their genuine passion for empowering students and shaping their futures. We are truly thankful for their continued commitment and the lasting legacy they help create each year."

Populus Financial Group has partnered with Junior Achievement since 2006, donating over $536,000. This year, Junior Achievement awarded Populus the Corporate Impact Award. This recognition celebrates the company's outstanding contribution to the community. By supporting Junior Achievement, Populus is committed to supporting education and empowering young minds.

"Junior Achievement holds a special place in my heart," said Melissa Bruner, CIO & Senior Vice President for Populus Financial Group and Junior Achievement of Dallas Board Member. "Not only is it special to see the children light up to have guests in their classroom, but it is also special to know that you have such a large and lasting impact on these young individuals. The skills that the children learn and the experiences they create are memorable and special to them. I am proud to support Junior Achievement and work with the organization to build and invest in our youth."

The Populus charitable giving program, the ACE Community Fund, is committed to empowering organizations that help children, provide education, and promote financial literacy in the communities we serve. Since its inception in 2004, the ACE Community Fund has donated more than $18 million to organizations across the nation.

About Populus Financial Group, Inc.

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Junior Achievement of Dallas

Junior Achievement (JA) of Dallas, a nonprofit organization, inspires and prepares at-risk youth to succeed in a global economy through volunteer-delivered K-12 curriculum. JA students are introduced to the elements of successful business start-ups, hands-on budgeting simulations, learn need and want differences, plus many more everyday financial skills. Established in Dallas in 1954, JA of Dallas has updated curriculum and is more relevant today than ever with over 1,300 volunteers impacting over 122,000 Dallas area students this year. JA volunteers help students dream big and reach their potential so that they have the power to be financially wise and career-ready young adults.

