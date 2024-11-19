Populus Financial Group Supports MenzFit by Donating $10,000

To address the challenges faced by these men in the workforce, MenzFit has launched the "Work in Progress: Pathways to Employment" program. This comprehensive initiative is specifically designed to support men who encounter significant barriers when seeking employment and navigating the interview process. Through this program, participants engage in a series of classes that cover crucial topics such as business communication, resume writing, and mock interview techniques. Additionally, the curriculum includes training in conflict resolution and financial literacy, equipping clients with the skills they need to overcome obstacles and achieve financial independence and career stability. By providing these targeted resources, MenzFit aims to empower men to successfully enter the workforce and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

Populus Financial Group has supported MenzFit since 2008, donating over $95,000 as part of its corporate giving program, the ACE Community Fund.

"MenzFit is proud to have Populus Financial Group as a corporate partner," said Rhonda Willingham, MenzFit Founder & President. "Their ongoing support of our work to help the disenfranchised is to be commended."

"At Populus Financial, we deeply value the transformative work of MenzFit in our community," said Bee Rowles, Regional Vice President for ACE Cash Express. "By providing men with essential clothing for interviews and imparting crucial financial literacy, they empower individuals to step confidently back into the workforce. We are proud to support their mission and the positive impact they have on our society."

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About MenzFit

MenzFit is a 501(c)(3) Educational Non-Profit organization whose mission is to ensure long-term gainful employment and financial fitness, to low-income men who are largely minority with little formal education. MenzFit started with a relatively simple concept: 'Give a Suit and a Start' to low-income men. However, they soon recognized that this was not enough. For several decades, policies and programs that assist low-income individuals to become self-sufficient, have focused primarily on women and children. MenzFit saw another need – Men.

