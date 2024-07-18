Pork Meat Market size is set to grow by USD 220.27 million from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for grass-fed and organic pork boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pork meat market size is estimated to grow by USD 220.27 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.37% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for grass-fed and organic pork is driving market growth, with a trend towards new pork processing technology. However, stringent regulations for processed meat manufacturing poses a challenge. Key market players include Bridgford Foods Corp., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, China Yurun Food Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperl, Cranswick Plc, Danish Crown AS, Dawn Pork and Bacon, Gordon Food Service Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Iowa Select Farms, JBS SA, New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., The Maschhoffs LLC, Toennies Group, Triumph Foods LLC, Tyson Foods Inc., Vion Holding NV, WH Group Ltd., and VALL COMPANYS GROUP.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pork Meat Market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Pork Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.37% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 220.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.63 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Germany, Russia, and Brazil Key companies profiled Bridgford Foods Corp., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, China Yurun Food Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperl, Cranswick Plc, Danish Crown AS, Dawn Pork and Bacon, Gordon Food Service Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Iowa Select Farms, JBS SA, New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., The Maschhoffs LLC, Toennies Group, Triumph Foods LLC, Tyson Foods Inc., Vion Holding NV, WH Group Ltd., and VALL COMPANYS GROUP

Market Driver

The global pork meat market is experiencing growth due to the adoption of advanced technologies by key players. For instance, Memphis Meats, a food startup, uses stem-cell technology to produce pork meat in labs, reducing the need for animal slaughter. The Danish Meat Research Institute employs robots to create precise pork loin cuts, ensuring top-quality products. JBS SA's Scott Technology portfolio develops automated meat processing bots for various meats, including pork. These innovations are expected to enhance product quality and decrease animal usage, driving market growth.

The pork meat market is thriving, with strong demand from both household and commercial consumers. Swine meat, also known as pork, is a popular source of animal protein. Its nutritional value makes it a staple in many diets, providing essential vitamins like B, Thiamin, and Selenium. Frozen and chilled pork meat are popular choices for quick-service restaurants and food service establishments, including cafes, franchises, and tourism industry. Consumers prioritize the satiety and flavor of pork, making it a go-to option for fitness enthusiasts and sports athletes on high-protein, low-fat diets. However, concerns over fats and animal cruelty have led some to opt for plant-based products. Strict laws ensure the ethical treatment of domestic pigs, and the market offers a range of dry-aged pork products for those seeking tenderness and rich flavor. The market continues to evolve, with growing demand for packaged pork meat and vegan alternatives.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The global pork meat market is subject to stringent regulations issued by various government authorities, which may hinder its growth during the forecast period. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state inspection programs oversee meat processing and production. In Europe , the European Food Safety Authority and the Council of the European Union establish regulations for red and processed meat production. These bodies ensure food safety through certification and supervision of food safety. In the US, meat processed within a state can only be consumed there, while interstate sales require federal compliance. Regulatory bodies are responsible for meat safety, animal health, and proper labeling. Any deviation from regulations can lead to product recalls and damage to a company's brand image. European regulations, such as the Council Directive 2002/99/EC, govern meat production, processing, distribution, and introduction into the food supply. Institutional testing for Listeria on contact surfaces is crucial to prevent outbreaks. Adhering to these regulations is challenging for processed meat manufacturers, potentially limiting market growth and revenue during the forecast period.

, the European Food Safety Authority and the Council of the European Union establish regulations for red and processed meat production. These bodies ensure food safety through certification and supervision of food safety. In the US, meat processed within a state can only be consumed there, while interstate sales require federal compliance. Regulatory bodies are responsible for meat safety, animal health, and proper labeling. Any deviation from regulations can lead to product recalls and damage to a company's brand image. European regulations, such as the Council Directive 2002/99/EC, govern meat production, processing, distribution, and introduction into the food supply. Institutional testing for Listeria on contact surfaces is crucial to prevent outbreaks. Adhering to these regulations is challenging for processed meat manufacturers, potentially limiting market growth and revenue during the forecast period. The pork meat market faces several challenges in today's health-conscious world. Protein content and vitamins are key selling points, but satiety and fitness enthusiasts prefer low-fat, high-protein diets. Sports athletes also seek lean pork options. Food service restaurants, cafes, and franchise outlets demand consistent flavor and tenderness. Tourism and hospitality industries use chilled or frozen pork meat for various dishes. Plant-based products pose competition, but dry-aged pork products offer unique flavors. Animal Equality and Organic food trends impact farming practices. Pork meat market includes bacon, hams, sausages, pig meat, red meat, and various processed items like packaged hog meat, beverages, and packaged food. Retail channels like convenience stores, forecourt retailers, grocery stores, and internet retailing cater to diverse consumer needs. Packaging solutions like vacuum packaging, shrink bags, and store wrap ensure freshness and shelf life. Regulations regarding sweeteners, additives, and labeling also impact the market. Overall, the pork meat market requires continuous innovation to meet evolving consumer demands while maintaining animal welfare, health, and environmental sustainability.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This pork meat market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fresh pork meat

1.2 Processed pork meat Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Fresh pork meat- The chilled and frozen segment is a crucial part of the global pork meat market, enabling the storage and distribution of pig products to various locations, regardless of their distance from the source of production. Chilled pork is stored at temperatures between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius, while frozen pork is kept at temperatures below -18 degrees Celsius. This preservation method inhibits the growth of bacteria and microbes, ensuring the safety and quality of pork meat. Chilled and frozen storage extends the shelf life of pork meat, reducing wastage and enabling global trade. Canned processed pork products, such as canned pate, luncheon meat, sausages, and ham, offer extended shelf life and convenience. Their popularity is driven by the demand for processed and convenience foods, changing dietary tastes, and growing disposable incomes. The fresh processed segment caters to consumers seeking natural, less processed meat options. Fresh pork cuts, such as chops and tenderloins, are sold chilled and require minimal preparation. The growth of this segment is fueled by health and wellness trends, a preference for natural and organic options, and food safety concerns. Key players in the global pork meat market include WH Group Limited, JBS SA, Tulip Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., and Hormel Foods Corporation, who offer a range of fresh, canned, and processed pork products to meet diverse consumer preferences. The global pork meat market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to increasing demand, urbanization, and advancements in cold storage and transportation technologies.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Shark Meat Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand in gourmet cuisine and traditional dishes. In contrast, the global Duck Meat Market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising consumer preference for flavorful and versatile poultry options. Meanwhile, the global Plant-based Meat Market is booming, propelled by a shift towards sustainable and health-conscious eating habits. Key players in these markets are focusing on innovative product offerings and expanding their geographical reach to meet diverse consumer demands and capitalize on emerging trends.

Research Analysis

Pork meat, derived from the domestic pig, is a rich source of protein, essential nutrients, and vitamins. With a nutritional value similar to that of red meat, pork provides a satisfying and filling meal for consumers. Pork's high protein content makes it a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts and sports athletes for muscle building and weight gain. The meat's nutritional benefits extend beyond protein, as it is also rich in selenium, vitamin B, thiamin, and other essential nutrients. Pork meat is versatile and can be found in various forms, including packaged hog meat, beverages, and cafe menus. Franchise outlets, fast-food outlets, tourism destinations, and retail channels such as convenience stores and forecourt retailers all offer pork meat products. Plant-based alternatives have gained popularity in recent years, but pork remains a staple in many diets due to its nutritional benefits and satisfying taste. Pork's versatility and nutritional value make it a popular choice for consumers seeking to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. Whether enjoyed in a sit-down cafe or on-the-go from a convenience store, pork meat provides a quick and convenient source of protein and essential nutrients. Whether you're looking to fuel your body for a workout or simply enjoy a delicious meal, pork meat is an excellent choice.

Market Research Overview

The Pork Meat Market encompasses a wide range of products derived from swine, including pig meat, bacon, hams, sausages, and various processed items. Pork meat is a rich source of animal protein, essential vitamins, and minerals, making it a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts and sports athletes. Its high satiety value makes it an ideal food for those following low-fat, high-protein diets. Food service restaurants, cafes, franchise outlets, tourism industries, and even fast-food outlets are significant consumers of pork meat. The market offers various packaging solutions, such as vacuum packaging, shrink bags, and store wrap, to ensure the freshness and longevity of the meat. The market caters to diverse consumer preferences, including organic, free-range, and plant-based alternatives. The nutritional value of pork meat, including its protein content, vitamins like Selenium, Vitamin B, Thiamin, and essential fats, makes it a staple in many diets. However, concerns over animal cruelty, environmental impact, and the rise of veganism have led to stringent laws and regulations in the industry. The market also offers a range of chilled and frozen meat options, catering to both household and commercial consumers. Beverages, sweeteners, and various retail channels, including convenience stores, forecourt retailers, grocery stores, internet retailing, and food and beverage outlets, also contribute to the market's growth. Overall, the Pork Meat Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fresh Pork Meat



Processed Pork Meat

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio