Porous Silicon Substrates Market Expected to Reach $10.5 Billion Globally, By 2031 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Expansion of the electronics sector, and an increase in demand for porous silicon substrates across various industry verticals drive the global porous silicon substrates market growth. By end user, the consumer electronics segment would dominate during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Porous Silicon Substrates Market By Type (Microporous Silicon Substrate, Mesoporous Silicon Substrate, and Macroporous Silicon Substrate), and End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031", According to the report, the global porous silicon substrates industry generated $5.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.



Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Benefits offered by porous silicon substrates such as process development, efficient solutions, bio-compatibility silicon, environmental monitoring, photo-electrochemical cells, and buffer layer in heteroepitaxy among others, expansion of the electronics sector, and an increase in demand for porous silicon substrates across various industry verticals drive the growth of the global porous silicon substrates market. However, stringent regulatory policies for silicone and lack of standard techniques to produce and develop TFET (tunnel field-effect transistor) devices might hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, the growing trend of cost-effective porous silicon substrates along with technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the players in the porous silicon substrates market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $10.5 billion CAGR 7.6 % No. of Pages in Report 147 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Drivers Expansion of the electronics sector Increase in demand for porous silicon substrates across various industry verticals Opportunities The advent of 5G mobile communication Restraints Stringent regulatory policies for silicone



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the porous silicon substrate market. The extended lockdowns led to the shutdown of production and manufacturing facilities and shortage of labor around the world.

In addition, the pandemic resulted in the disruption of global supply chain, creating a significant gap in the supply chain. The financial impact of the pandemic was devastating. The major players operating in the porous silicon substrate industry faced challenges due to a lack of skilled specialists to develop porous silicon substrate solutions, leading to a decrease in turnover in the financial year, 2020-2021.

However, the market recovered post 2021 and will remain in the growth phase during the forecast period.

The microporous silicon substrate segment to dominate during the forecast period

Based on type, the microporous silicon substrate segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global porous silicon substrates market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.73% from 2022 to 2031. This is because highly microporous silicon is advantageous for a number of specific applications such as hydrogen storage, catalysis, gettering, explosives, and gas sensing.

The consumer electronics segment to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period

Based on end user, the consumer electronics segment held the largest market share of half of the global porous silicon substrates market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.48% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the wide usage of porous silicon substrates in the consumer electronics industry. Basic products like smartphones, computers, laptops, digital cameras, DVDs, tablets, and printers to more advanced ones like camcorders, smart televisions, and wearable electronic devices are from the consumer electronics industry.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global porous silicon substrates market, and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. The same market would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period. This is due to the availability of massive power plants, the rising demand for power modules, and the expansion of the population in the region.

Leading Market Players

Refractron Technologies Corp

NGK Spark Plug

NORITAKE CO. LIMITED

Porous Silicon

Kollex Company Ltd.

Siltronix Silicon Technologies

SmartMembranes GmbH

Sanghai Famous Trade Co. Ltd.

Microchemicals GmbH

Tetreon Technologies Ltd. (Thermco Systems)

The report analyzes these key players of the global porous silicon substrates market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the porous silicon substrates market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall porous silicon substrate market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The porous silicon substrates market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

The report includes the share of key vendors and market trends.

Porous Silicon Substrates Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Microporous Silicon Substrate

Mesoporous Silicon Substrate

Macroporous Silicon Substrate

By End User:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Belgium , Poland , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Thailand , Philippines , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

SOURCE Allied Market Research