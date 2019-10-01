Porsche Reports U.S. Retail Sales for September

"September was a snapshot of the Porsche story. The heart of our brand, the next-generation 911, arrived in U.S. showrooms with a bang while the new Cayenne extended its winning streak as the sports car of SUVs. All of this was against the backdrop of the September 4 world premiere of the Taycan, the first all-electric Porsche, which starts reaching U.S. customers late this year," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.

Sales of the Porsche 911 rose 24.3 percent from last September. The reengineered and redesigned Cayenne was up 30.7 percent from the same month in 2018.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 1,827 vehicles in September, up 4.8 percent year-over-year.

Model September Sales Year-to-Date

2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 911 733 6,321 7,013 ALL 718 271 329 3,203 4,300 ALL PANAMERA 377 651 5,016 6,369 ALL CAYENNE 1,512 1,157 14,331 6,841 ALL MACAN 2,142 2,232 16,191 18,103 GRAND TOTALS 5,213 5,102 45,062 42,626

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

