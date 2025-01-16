PORT AUTHORITY AND JFK MILLENNIUM PARTNERS ANNOUNCE EXTERIOR MEDALLION COMMISSION AT JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT'S NEW TERMINAL 6

Bronze Exterior Medallion will Welcome Visitors Arriving at the new Terminal 6 to New York

Jane Dickson Joins 18 Other Artists Previously Announced for Commissions Inside the new Terminal, Supporting Port Authority and JFK Millennium Partners' Vision to Transform the Passenger Experience at JFK

Curated by Public Art Fund, Artists Selected by Committee from Port Authority, JFK Millennium Partners, and Arts Community

JAMAICA, N.Y. , Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected to build and operate the highly anticipated $4.2 billion Terminal 6 (T6) at John F. Kennedy International Airport, set to open to passengers in 2026, today announced that an additional public art commission has been awarded. Artist Jane Dickson has been selected to create a bronze medallion for the arrivals plaza, where arriving passengers will first set foot in New York City as they depart the terminal. The art program is led by Public Art Fund, the independent nonprofit organization dedicated to art in public spaces.

Rendering of the future JFK Terminal 6 arrivals hall

Dickson, who lives and works in New York City, joins 18 featured artists (including 10 others from New York) who will capture the spirit of the city with a diverse range of artworks seamlessly integrated into the terminal. The exterior medallion, located at the arrivals plaza, will welcome visitors and will be located near a terrace with greenery. The 14-foot-diameter circular medallion will be fabricated in durable cast bronze using low-relief casting techniques. Masterwork Plaques, known for their expertise in ground-based artwork, will collaborate with Dickson to translate her vision into bronze.

Dickson frequently makes New York City her subject and has been a pioneer in the exhibition of digital public artworks in New York City. In 1982, she initiated the Public Art Fund series, Messages to the Public, which displayed works by artists including Keith Haring, David Hammons, and Jenny Holzer on Times Square's Spectacolor billboard.

"Great works of public art are a signature part of our strategy to build new, world-class airport terminals that will create a sense of place unique to New York," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "In addition to an already extensive art program at Terminal 6, the bronze medallion to be located in the arrivals plaza will provide a fitting welcome to a city that is considered the art capital of the world."

"Great works of art that communicate the culture and diversity of our region will help to make our new terminals an inspiring and appealing part of a traveler's journey," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole. "Just as we have done at LaGuardia and at Newark Liberty's Terminal A, the public art at JFK's new Terminal 6 will dazzle travelers and transform the new terminal into a cultural destination in and of itself."

"As an international gateway to the city, JFK Terminal 6 will be inspiring, including when you step out the door," said George Casey, Chairman of JFK Millennium Partners and Chair & CEO of Vantage Group. "Our commitment to transforming the JFK travel experience will create moments of reflection and connection throughout the terminal's new spaces."

"The art program at Terminal 6 captures the spirit of New York City as a global destination for art and culture," said Nicholas Baume, artistic & executive director of Public Art Fund. "After experiencing the stunning works of art inside the building, arriving travelers will step outside to be greeted by Jane Dickson's striking bronze medallion."

The Terminal 6 art program supports the Port Authority's vision to create a world-class passenger experience at JFK, through inspirational public art, operational excellence, 21st century technology and world-class functionality. Following successful prior partnerships at the award-winning, internationally recognized terminals at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B and Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A, Public Art Fund was selected by JFK Millennium Partners to develop the JFK Terminal 6 art program.

Public Art Fund has worked collaboratively to develop the art program with key stakeholders including The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and JFK Millennium Partners' consulting architect Stanis Smith. Site-specific public art commissions by 19 leading artists drawn from New York, as well as national and international communities, will be integrated throughout the new terminal.

JFK Millennium Partners is developing Terminal 6 in two phases, with the opening of the first section expected in 2026 and construction completion in 2028. New York Gov. Hochul celebrated the placement of the last piece of structural steel for the new terminal in October 2024.

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion development of a state-of-the-art New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side broke ground in September 2022. A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport's north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a $19 billion transformation of JFK and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority's capital investment of $3.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full redevelopment of JFK.

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit: https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-6.html

About Public Art Fund

As the leader in its field, Public Art Fund brings dynamic contemporary art to a broad audience in New York City and beyond by mounting ambitious free exhibitions of international scope and impact that offer the public powerful experiences with art and the urban environment. More information at publicartfund.org .

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. For over a century, the agency's network of major airports; critical bridges, tunnels and bus terminals; a commuter rail line; and the busiest seaport on the East Coast has been among the most vital in the country – transporting hundreds of millions of people and moving essential goods into and out of the region. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center campus, which today welcomes tens of thousands of office workers and millions of annual visitors. The agency's historic $37 billion 10-year capital plan includes unprecedented transformation of the region's three major airports – LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and JFK – as well as an array of other new and upgraded assets, including the $2 billion renovation of the 93-year-old George Washington Bridge. The Port Authority's annual budget of $9.4 billion includes no tax revenue from either the states of New York or New Jersey or from the city of New York. The agency raises the necessary funds for the improvement, construction or acquisition of its facilities primarily on its own credit. For more information, visit www.panynj.gov or check out the Now Arriving blog.

