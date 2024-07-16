PORT AUTHORITY AND JFK MILLENNIUM PARTNERS ANNOUNCE SELECTION OF ACCLAIMED ARTISTS TO CREATE PERMANENT COMMISSIONS AT JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT'S NEW TERMINAL 6

18 Inspirational Art Installations Will Feature Artists from New York and Beyond, Supporting Port Authority and JFK Millennium Partners' Vision to Transform the Passenger Experience at JFK

Sculptures, Suspended Installations, Wall Works, and Glass Mosaic Floor Medallions will Create a Unique New York Sense of Place

Curated by Public Art Fund, Artists Selected by Committee from Port Authority, JFK Millennium Partners, and Arts Community

QUEENS, N.Y., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected to build and operate the highly anticipated $4.2 billion Terminal 6 (T6) at John F. Kennedy International Airport, today announced that 18 artists have been selected to debut new public art commissions when the terminal opens to passengers in 2026. The art program is led by Public Art Fund, the independent nonprofit organization dedicated to art in public spaces. The featured artists, including 10 from New York City, will capture the spirit of New York with a diverse range of artworks that will be seamlessly integrated into the terminal. Sculptures, suspended installations, wall works, and glass mosaic floor medallions will create a unique New York sense of place.

The project supports the Port Authority's vision to create a world-class passenger experience at JFK, as it has done at the award-winning, internationally recognized terminals at the new LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A, through inspirational public art, operational excellence, 21st century technology and world-class functionality.

The new Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals; two expanded and modernized terminals; a new ground transportation center; and an entirely new simplified roadway network.

"Public art that is inspiring and evocative of our region is an essential part of the Port Authority's strategy to create world-class airports that are becoming destinations in their own right," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "Just as we have done at LaGuardia and at Newark-Liberty's Terminal A, the public art at JFK's new Terminal 6 will dazzle travelers and help create a sense of place unique to New York."

"These remarkable artists will bring the unique spirit of our region to the new JFK Terminal 6, welcoming international visitors and locals alike," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole. "We applaud the creative vision of these talented artists and look forward to seeing their creative works transform the terminal."

"Art brings visitors from across the world to New York City, and our new international gateway at JFK will be an art destination in and of itself," said George Casey, chair of the board of JFK Millennium Partners and chair and CEO of Vantage Group. "Stepping into the new Terminal 6, visitors will instantly feel the vibrancy of the city's cultural life reflected in this captivating range of artworks."

"Art takes a starring role at the new Terminal 6. Walls, floors, ceilings and volumes will all be enriched with architecturally integrated, site-specific commissions by some of the most extraordinary artists of our time," said Nicholas Baume, artistic & executive director of Public Art Fund. "Like Terminal 6 and New York itself, the reach of the art program is global, featuring artists from near and far, from groundbreaking, emerging voices to senior, celebrated figures."

Information on the selected artists are provided below:

Nina Chanel Abney b. 1982, Harvey, Ill. Lives in Cold Spring, N.Y. Charles Gaines b. 1944, Charleston, S.C. Lives in Los Angeles Kambui Olujimi b. 1976, Brooklyn, N.Y. Lives in Queens, N.Y. Nevin Aladağ b. 1972, Van, Turkey Lives in Berlin Sky Hopinka b. 1984, Ferndale, Wash. Lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. GaHee Park b. 1985, Seoul, South Korea

Lives in Montreal Candida Alvarez b. 1955, Brooklyn, N.Y. Lives in Chicago and Baroda, Mich. Shara Hughes b. 1981, Atlanta

Lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. Uman b. 1980, Somalia Lives in Roseboom, N.Y. Felipe Baeza b. 1987, Guanajuato, Mexico Lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. Laure Prouvost b. 1978, Croix, France Lives in Brussels Charline von Heyl b. 1960, Mainz, Germany Lives in Manhattan, N.Y., and Marfa, Texas Kerstin Brätsch b. 1979, Hamburg, Germany Lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Berlin Barbara Kruger b. 1945, Newark, N.J. Lives in Los Angeles and New York Dyani White Hawk b. 1976, Madison, Wis. Lives in Minneapolis Teresita Fernandez b. 1968, Miami Lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. Eddie Martinez b. 1977, Groton, Conn. Lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. Haegue Yang b. 1971, Seoul, South Korea Lives in Berlin and Seoul

Public Art Fund will work collaboratively with the selected artists and key stakeholders to develop and execute public art commissions in a range of spaces, scheduled to open along with the terminal. JFK Millennium Partners is developing Terminal 6 in two phases, with the opening of the first section in 2026 and construction completion in 2028. The selected artists work in a variety of mediums and represent both local neighborhoods as well as national and international communities.

Public Art Fund brings dynamic contemporary art to a broad audience in New York City and beyond by mounting ambitious free exhibitions of international scope and impact that offer the public powerful experiences with art and the urban environment.

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that includes Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has embarked on an historic $30 billion transformation of the region's three major airports – LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and JFK. At JFK, the Port Authority is investing $19 billion through public-private partnerships – with $15 billion funded privately – to transform the airport into a world-class gateway, with new terminals, modernized facilities, a completely rebuilt roadway network, and a new ground transportation center.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. The agency's historic $37 billion 10-year capital plan includes unprecedented transformation of the region's three major airports – LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and JFK – as well as an array of other new and upgraded assets, including the $2 billion renovation of the 90-year-old George Washington Bridge.

