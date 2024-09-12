PORT AUTHORITY AND JFK MILLENNIUM PARTNERS ANNOUNCE THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW ART EXHIBIT BY RENOWNED BROOKLYN ARTIST RON BASS AT JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT'S TERMINAL 7

The four wall murals in the departures and arrivals areas represent the first major art exhibition at the terminal, which is home to 13 domestic and international airlines serving some 2,000 passengers per day. Bass' art exhibit at Terminal 7, selected by JMP, will be on view for a limited period until 2026, when the 54-year-old terminal is expected to be decommissioned to make space for the second construction phase of Terminal 6. The new Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK airport into a world-class gateway. The historic project includes two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and a new, simplified roadway network.

Ron Bass is celebrated for his eclectic and dynamic style that seamlessly blends elements of pop culture, street art and fashion. A native New Yorker, Bass is deeply influenced by the city's rich artistic heritage and diverse cultural landscape. Over the years, Bass has made significant contributions to the art scene in New York City though the exhibit at Terminal 7 is his first in an airport setting. Creating an authentic sense of place is a hallmark of both Vantage Group, which leads the JFK Millennium Partners consortium, and the Port Authority as part of its transformation of the region's airports into world-class facilities. Recently, the Port Authority and JMP also announced the selection of 18 artists, including 10 from New York City, who will create the sculptures, suspended installations, wall works, and glass mosaic floor medallions at the new Terminal 6.

"Across the region, the Port Authority is transforming its airports with new award- winning, world-class terminals that are filled with inspiring works of art," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole. "As we have done at Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A and at the new LaGuardia Airport, we will transform JFK International Airport into a great global gateway with terminals that incorporate inspirational public art, operational excellence, 21st century technology and world-class functionality."

"New York is the cultural capital of the nation, so there is no better way to create a unique sense of place at the nation's busiest international gateway than by including original, inspiring works of public art at Kennedy Airport," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "Whether at our existing terminals or soon at the new terminals that are currently under construction, we are elevating the passenger experience with stunning works of public art that enhance the journey from curb to gate."

"We are constantly looking at how we can further improve the passenger experience at Terminal 7 and reinvigorate the space. Our aim was to ensure that travelers and employees alike felt New York's vibrant, uplifting spirit as soon as they entered our building – and we knew that Ron Bass was the perfect artist to do this," said Karen Ali, Chief Operating Officer at JFK Millennium Partners.

Passengers are invited to interact with the murals and to take a moment to connect with the artistic pulse of New York City before embarking on their journeys at these locations in Terminal 7:

"Dear NY" – Arrivals

"Unified" – by gates 7/8

"I (really) LOVE NY " – by the Currency Exchange near gates 5/6

" – by the Currency Exchange near gates 5/6 "Destination: New Heights" – gate 9

"This is a huge honor for me to partner with JFK Millennium Partners at Terminal 7. It's my hometown -- my foundation," said artist Ron Bass. "I wanted to create a free- flowing and abstract New York story. A story that is vibrant, engaging, fun, and representative of the diverse cultures, art, sound, taste, and feel of my beloved city. I'm approaching this body of work as a first line of defense for the many travelers arriving to visit NYC, as well as paying homage to all the employees and staff, residents, and natives returning home. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the word 'LOVE' will be present physically and emotionally, and that is my gift to everyone who comes across this four-piece collection."

Terminal 7 is currently home to Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, ANA, Condor, Ethiopian Airlines, Frontier, HiSky, Icelandair, Kuwait Airways, LOT Polish Airlines, Norse and Sun Country Airlines.

Public art is one of the cornerstones of the Port Authority's strategy for developing new, airport terminals, as demonstrated at the publicly acclaimed and award-winning LaGuardia Airport and Newark-Liberty Airport's new Terminal A, where art contributes to the world-class passenger experience.

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world- class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion development of a state-of-the-art New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side broke ground in September 2022. A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport's north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a $19 billion transformation of JFK and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority's capital investment of $3.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full redevelopment of JFK.

About JFK Millennium Partners

JFK Millennium Partners (JMP) is the company selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport's new world-class $4.2 billion Terminal 6, currently under construction and set to open in 2026. As part of its agreement with the Port Authority, JMP also currently manages JFK's Terminal 7.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country.

