Porta Launches Restaurant-Quality Roman-Style Pizza in Whole Foods, Sprouts and Select Natural Retailers

The Authentic Frozen Italian Pizzas are Available In Over 1,000 Stores Across the United States

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PORTA, a national producer of restaurant-quality Italian meals has expanded into over 1,000 stores across the United States. This month, pizza lovers will be able to find PORTA Roman-Style pizzas Nationally at Whole Foods, Sprouts and select natural retailers.

PORTA Pizza

Founded by renowned Italian chef and restaurateur Cosimo Mammoliti, PORTA prides itself on using the highest quality ingredients sourced from trusted Italian artisans. The hand-stretched dough contains 80% water and doesn't require extreme heat, resulting in a pizza that's light and airy with a crispy finish when baked in a traditional oven. The pizzas feature premium tomatoes from Campania, Italy, flour from a fourth-generation family-run mill in Le Marche, Italy, and 100% Coratina Extra-Virgin Olive Oil from a close family friend in Puglia, Italy made exclusively for PORTA. The meats, cheeses, and seasonings are carefully selected from various regions of Italy, ensuring every bite embodies the authenticity and simplicity of traditional Italian cuisine.

"Launching our Roman-style pizzas allows us to share the true taste of Italy across America," said Cosimo Mammoliti, restaurateur and founder of PORTA. "We are passionate about bringing the best tasting, highest-quality pizza to homes across the country. Our pizzas reflect the culinary heritage of Italy and are crafted with the same quality and recipes found in tucked-away Italian restaurants."

PORTA pizzas are meticulously handmade by chefs. The pizzas are flash frozen to lock in their rich flavors. The pizzas will be available in four varieties: Margherita, Pepperoni, Sausage & Caramelized Onion, and Mushroom & Fontina. Each variety is crafted to capture the essence of Italian culinary traditions.

With the launch of PORTA in Whole Foods, Sprouts and other select natural retailers, more consumers will have the opportunity to indulge in these restaurant-quality, traditional Italian pizzas at home. For a complete list of retail outlets, please visit eatporta.com/store-locations.

To learn more about PORTA, please visit https://eatporta.com.

About PORTA

