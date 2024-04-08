Portable Clean-in-Place Market size is set to grow by USD 4.44 bn from 2024-2028, cost-effective portable cip systems compared to stationary cip systems boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable clean-in-place market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.44 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period. In the portable CIP market, small systems are utilized for on-site cleaning of processing equipment in various industries, including food and beverage, breweries, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Portable CIP systems consist of tanks, pumps, and cleaning solutions for vessels, piping, and other systems, reducing construction costs and increasing flexibility. Key components include valves, sensors, spray nozzles, heat exchangers, and automation technology. Portable CIP systems offer benefits such as water conservation, waste reduction, and improved hygiene.

Portable Clean-in-Place Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.97 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Albert Handtmann Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Alfa Laval AB, Azbil Corp., Bachiller, Bionet, Centec GmbH, Donaldson Co. Inc., Filamatic, GD Process Design, GEA Group AG, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Klockner and Co. SE, Krones AG, Millitec Food Systems Ltd., Packo Cooling BV, Sani-Matic Inc, SPX FLOW Inc., SYSBIOTECH GmbH, Tetra Laval SA, and Marchesini Group Spa

This portable clean-in-place market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Re-use, Single) Type (Double -tank systems, Single-tank systems, Multi-tank systems) Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Product

The Portable Clean-in-Place (CIP) market caters to various industries, including processed foods, breweries, and cosmetics. These systems utilize a single tank to store and recirculate cleaning solutions, reducing water consumption and downtime. Valves, sensors, spray nozzles, and heat exchangers are integral components, ensuring efficient cleaning of equipment. Programmable logic controllers manage the cleaning process, while acidic solutions, such as nitric and phosphoric acids, and alkaline solutions, like sodium hydroxide, are common chemical components. UV fixtures ensure hygiene, and waste disposal systems facilitate reuse and recirculation of CIP systems. Convenience foods and beverages, including dairy and breweries, benefit from automation and digitalization in CIP systems. Multi-tank CIP systems offer alternatives for larger operations, but single-use CIP systems maintain their relevance due to their ease of use and cost-effectiveness. Cleaning detergents and chemicals are essential inputs, and proper water management and wastewater disposal are crucial for environmental sustainability.

The Portable Clean-in-Place (CIP) market plays a significant role in the European food and beverage industry, particularly in sectors like convenience foods, breweries, dairy, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Multi-tank CIP systems ensure efficient cleaning of machinery, equipment, process piping, vessels, filters, fittings, and heat exchangers. Automation and digitalization are key trends, with programmable logic controllers, sensors, spray nozzles, and valves enhancing the cleaning process. CIP systems employ various cleaning solutions and detergents, including acidic (nitric acid, phosphoric acid) and alkaline (sodium hydroxide) solutions. Water consumption and wastewater disposal are critical concerns, making portable CIP systems a convenient solution for reducing water usage and minimizing waste. These systems enable strict hygiene standards, ensuring product quality and safety in the production of processed foods, beverages, and other industries.

Portable CIP systems are ideal for space-constrained manufacturing facilities in industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and biotech. These systems offer flexibility for installation, enabling adaptation to changing production layouts or requirements. Featuring modular designs, they are easily customizable and scalable. Key components include cleaning solutions, detergents, water consumption, and wastewater disposal systems, as well as machinery, equipment, and process piping. Applications span food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, breweries, dairies, cosmetics, and more.

The Food and Beverage industry's shift towards automation, driven by the Industrial Internet of Things, is boosting the adoption of portable Clean-in-Place (CIP) systems. HRS Process Systems offers integrated CIP solutions, connecting to various systems, with multiple tanks for water, chemicals, and featuring equipment like pipes, filters, valves, sensors, and spray nozzles. These systems utilize acidic, alkaline, and other chemical solutions for cleaning production lines in pharmaceuticals, breweries, dairies, and processed food industries.

The Portable Clean-in-Place (CIP) market encompasses the supply of convenient and efficient solutions for the Food and Beverage industry, including Breweries, Dairy, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics. These systems utilize Automation and digitalization to optimize the CIP process, reducing water consumption and wastewater disposal. Portable CIP systems consist of Multi-tank and Single-use systems, which employ cleaning solutions, cleaning detergents, and cleaning chemicals to maintain hygiene in machinery, equipment, process piping, production equipment machinery, pipes, vessels, filters, and fittings. Portable CIP systems are particularly advantageous for processed foods industries, as they offer flexibility and ease of use, ensuring consistent product quality and adherence to stringent hygiene standards.

The Portable Clean-in-Place (CIP) market encompasses the production and distribution of mobile CIP systems used in various industries for maintaining hygiene and sanitation. These systems, which include pumps, tanks, and cleaning agents, enable on-site cleaning of equipment without the need for disassembly. Food and beverage industries heavily rely on portable CIP systems for ensuring compliance with stringent regulations. The use of CIP systems in these sectors significantly reduces downtime and water consumption, making them a cost-effective solution. Additionally, the systems' versatility allows them to be used in other industries, such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, where stringent cleaning requirements are essential. ProcesseDairy, for instance, offers a range of portable CIP systems designed for dairy applications. Producers and distributors of these systems must ensure their products meet the specific requirements of each industry, including chemical compatibility and ease of use. The CIP market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective cleaning solutions.

