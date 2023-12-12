Portable Coolers Market size to grow by USD 3.57 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AO Coolers, Bison Coolers, and Cordova Outdoors LLC, many more

Technavio

12 Dec, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Coolers Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 9.19%. The portable coolers market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer portable coolers market are AO Coolers, Bison Coolers, Cordova Outdoors LLC, Delta T Systems, Dometic Group AB, Engel Coolers, Felix Storch Inc., Indel B S.p.a., K2 COOLERS, Koolatron, Newell Brands Inc., ORION Machinery Co. LTD., Otter Products LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Polar Bear Coolers, Uber Appliance, and YETI Holdings Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • AO Coolers: The company offers portable coolers such as carbon series STOW N GO HD, canvas series 24 pack cooler, and canvas series 36 pack cooler.
By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that North America will account for approximately 41% of the global market growth. The rise in dual-income households in the area has resulted in increased investments in outdoor recreational items like portable coolers. Urbanization is also contributing to the expansion of dual-income households, serving as a primary driver for the growth of the portable cooler market in North America.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing popularity of outdoor activities
  • Key Trend - Growing trend of customization
  • Major Challenges - A long product life cycle

 Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (hard-sided, soft-sided, and others), end-user (residential or recreational, and commercial and government), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio's forecast predicts substantial growth in the hard-sided cooler segment in the upcoming period. Campers, athletes, and travelers frequently utilize hard-sided coolers. Unlike soft-sided coolers, hard-sided ones have the ability to retain ice for longer periods. Moreover, hardshell coolers have greater storage capacity than their soft-shell counterparts. Constructed from robust materials such as hard plastic or stainless steel, hard-sided coolers are well-equipped to endure challenging weather conditions and withstand moderate abrasion.

