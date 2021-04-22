Portable Generator Market by Fuel, Application, Power Rating, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Generator Market by Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas, Others), Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous), Power Rating (below 5 kW, 5-10 kW, 10-20 kW), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The portable generator market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Frequent power outages due to weather and aging grids are the main drivers for the portable generator market. Increasing adoption of dual fuel and inverter portable generators are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the portable generator market during the forecast period. However, limited power generation capacity of portable generators acts as a restraint for the product.

The prime/continuous, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.

The prime/continuous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021-2026. The growth of this segment is driven by increasing demand for reliable power. Prime power generators are accessible for a limited number of hours in non-variable load situations, whereas continuous power generators are used in applications at a constant 100% load for an unlimited number of hours. Prime generators can accommodate varying loads on an unlimited basis throughout the year. However, the average load factor cannot exceed 70% of the prime rating, whereas the average output of a continuous power genset is 70-100% of the rating and is designed to provide 100% power for every operating hour during the year.

The gasoline (petrol) segment, by fuel, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026.

The report segments the portable generator market, by fuel, into gasoline (petrol), diesel, natural gas, and others. The market for gasoline (petrol) is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Gasoline portable generators have a major advantage as gasoline fuel stations are available everywhere and are comparatively less expensive if used for running portable generators for a shorter period of time, which is likely to increase their demand in the portable generator market globally. Gasoline portable generators are majorly used for temporary, intermittent, or low-load applications.

Asia Pacific: The fastest growing region in the portable generator market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region has been segmented, by country, into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of Asia Pacific includes Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand. China dominated the portable generator market in Asia Pacific followed by India during the forecast period. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the region's share of global energy consumption is expected to increase to 56% by 2035 from 34% in 2010. The industrial sector in China contributed more than 37% of its GDP in 2020. The growth of the industrial sector has tremendously increased power production and consumption in China. These factors have made China one of the most lucrative markets for the power industry.

In India, Government initiatives such as foreign direct investments in many sectors and the Make in India project are expected to create growth opportunities for the industrial sector. Furthermore, growing population and increasing per capita income are the key drivers behind the growing demand for energy in the Asia Pacific region. All these factors are creating a demand for power in the country, consequently resulting in the demand for portable generators.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Portable Generator Market

4.2 Portable Generator Market, by Region

4.3 Portable Generator Market in North America, by End-user & Country

4.4 Portable Generator Market, by Application

4.5 Portable Generator Market, by Fuel

4.6 Portable Generator Market, by Power Rating

4.7 Portable Generator Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Road to Recovery

5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Growing Demand for Continuous and Reliable Power Supply During Blackouts

5.5.1.2 Increasing Instances of Power Outages Owing to Aging Grid Infrastructure and Extreme Weather Conditions

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Limited Power Generation Capacity of Portable Generators

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Dual Fuel and Inverter Portable Generators

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Emissions from Diesel Engines

5.5.4.2 Adoption of Energy Storage Technologies Due to Price Drop

5.5.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Portable Generator Market

5.6 Trends

5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Portable Generator Manufacturers

5.7 Market Map

5.8 Average Pricing of Portable Generators

5.9 Trade Statistics

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers

5.10.2 Component Manufacturers

5.10.3 Portable Generator Manufacturers/Assemblers

5.10.4 End-users

5.10.5 Post-Sales Services

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.11.1 Safety Technology for Portable Generators

5.11.2 Hybrid Generators

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Portable Generator: Patent Analysis

5.13.1 Innovations & Patent Registration

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.14.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.14.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.14.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

6 Portable Generator Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emergency

6.2.1 Increasing Weather-Related Power Outages Driving Market Growth

6.3 Prime/ContinuoUS

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Power from Small Commercial Establishments Located in Remote Locations

7 Portable Generator Market, by Fuel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gasoline (Petrol)

7.2.1 Easy Availability of Gasoline to Generate Demand in Portable Generator Market

7.3 Diesel

7.3.1 Better Fuel Efficiency and Low Maintenance Requirements Driving Diesel-Powered Portable Generators

7.4 Natural Gas

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Clean Energy to Drive Market

7.5 Others

8 Portable Generator Market, by Power Rating

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Below 5 Kw

8.2.1 Light Weight and High Fuel Efficiency Drive Market Growth

8.3 5-10 Kw

8.3.1 Frequent Power Outages to Boost Demand

8.4 10-20 Kw

8.4.1 Need for Reliable Power Supply in Industrial and Commercial Businesses Drives Market Growth

9 Portable Generator Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential

9.2.1 Frequent Blackouts Owing to Aging Grid Infrastructure Driving Market Growth

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Power from Small Commercial Establishments

9.4 Industrial

9.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Portable Generators in Construction Activities Driving Market

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Players Strategies

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players

11.3 Market Evaluation Framework

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups

11.6.1 Progressive Company

11.6.2 Responsive Company

11.6.3 Starting Block

11.6.4 Dynamic Company

11.7 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Atlas Copco

12.1.2 Briggs & Stratton

12.1.3 Generac

12.1.4 Honda

12.1.5 Yamaha

12.1.6 Caterpillar

12.1.7 Cummins

12.1.8 Eaton

12.1.9 Honeywell

12.1.10 Siemens

12.1.11 Wacker Neuson

12.1.12 Kubota

12.1.13 Kohler

12.1.14 Champion

12.1.15 Inmesol

12.1.16 Himoinsa

12.1.17 Duromax

12.1.18 Loncin

12.1.19 Wen Products

12.1.20 Pulsar Products

12.2 Startup/SME Players

12.2.1 Serenelife

12.2.2 Ecoflow Tech

12.2.3 Mesa Natural Gas Solutions

12.2.4 Poweroak Newener

12.2.5 Sichuan Leton

12.2.6 Fujian Epos Electric Machinery

13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elx53j



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

