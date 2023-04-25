Portable Safes by Tuffy Security Products Make Transporting Side Arms During Air Travel Safe and TSA Compliant

Tuffy lockboxes keep pistols and valuables safe in checked luggage

CORTEZ, Colo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More people traveling by air are wanting to take firearms with them as witnessed by the more than 6,500 guns confiscated at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints last year. According to Aviation Security Specialist Sheldon Jacobson, guns can be carried by passengers in their checked luggage, unloaded, in a hard carrying case and declared at check-in to avoid seizure.

To safely transport side arms during air travel, Tuffy Security Products offers two portable safes that keep firearms secure when packed in checked luggage. Originally created to be TSA compliant for Homeland Security law enforcement officers to transport side arms during air travel, the Tuffy 303-01 Portable Safe is a lockable welded steel storage box for larger hand guns. Tuffy's 303-01 Portable Safe weighs less than four pounds and offers quick yet secure access with a three-digit combination lock that has a two-point steel cam for added security.

The Tuffy 303-01 Portable Safe is equipped with a two-foot-long steel security cable that is 2,000-pound tested. The cable secures the safe by attaching to the 1/8-inch steel security cable anchor point. The inside of the box is lined with low-density foam to protect the contents, while compression bumpers keep the lid vibration-free when closed.

For smaller hand guns, Tuffy Security Products offers the 300-01 Portable Safe that shares the same safety features and durable construction, yet weights less than three pounds. Both gun safes are protected with a texture powder coat finish.

"The need for gun owners to transport side arms during air travel in a way that is TSA compliant is met with our two portable safes that were designed with Homeland Security law enforcement officers in mind," said Chip Olson, Marketing Manager for Tuffy Security Products. "We were awarded a contract to create a gun safe that is TSA compliant, so travelers can be assured it meets every requirement."

All Tuffy lockboxes are constructed of welded heavy-duty steel and are built with the company's exclusive Pry-Guard II locking systems.

