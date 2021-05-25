Portage Community Bank CEO Richard Coe to Retire in July

RAVENNA, Ohio, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Community Bank (PCB), a locally owned and operated community financial provider, announced today that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Coe will retire from his position effective July 1, 2021. Kevin Lewis, current bank president and chief lending officer, will assume the role of CEO. Coe will continue to serve on the company's board of directors following his retirement.

PCB was founded in 1998 with the goal of creating a community bank that would provide residents and businesses of Portage County with personalized, neighborly service. Coe has been the bank's CEO since its inception. Under his leadership, PCB expanded to four locations (including an office in Summit County), accumulated more than $470 million in assets, achieved record earnings, delivered sustained financial success and growth, and provided customers with innovative banking products and services typically associated with larger financial institutions - all while staying true to the original mission of the bank.

"I'm retiring after 48 years in banking to spend more time with my family," said Coe. "I'm looking forward to staying involved with our bank by continuing to serve on the board of directors. With Kevin as our CEO and Connie Bennett as our president, I have the utmost confidence that we'll continue our long tradition of neighbors serving neighbors."

Lewis is a banking veteran with 40 years in the industry who has served as the bank's chief lending officer since its inception. Active in the community, Lewis is a member of The Portage Development Board and the Ravenna Joint Economic Development District (JEDD). A lifelong resident of Portage County, Lewis lives with his wife, Sue, in Brimfield Township.

"At PCB, we're all proud to be part of a bank that truly cares about the communities we serve," said Lewis. "I'm personally honored to be in this position and grateful for the support of my family throughout my career."

Bennett, current vice president and chief operations officer, will succeed Lewis as president. She has 33 years of banking experience and lives in Ravenna with her husband, Brian. Bennett has also been with the bank since its beginning and volunteers with organizations throughout the community.

Since 1998, PCB has provided customers with highly personalized, attentive service that reflects the bank's motto of "Neighbors Serving Neighbors." Headquartered in Ravenna, Ohio, the bank also has locations in Kent, Rootstown, and Cuyahoga Falls, and offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products for both individuals and businesses. PCB has been recognized by BauerFinancial with a Five-Star Superior rating, ranking the bank among the strongest in the country. Visit www.pcbbank.com for more information.

