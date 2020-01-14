Portage Point Announces 2020 Promotions

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC ("Portage Point"), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders to navigate complexity, transition and underperformance, announced three promotions today – Mark Berger to Managing Director, Zach Rose to Senior Vice President and Ryan Mersch to Vice President.

Mark Berger joined Portage Point in January 2019, bringing almost 15 years of experience advising stakeholders during periods of underperformance and transition. Since joining Portage Point in 2019, he served as Chief Restructuring Officer for Energold Drilling Corp ("Energold") during its CCAA proceedings, as Plan Administrator for Synergy Pharmaceuticals ("Synergy") and as Financial Advisor to Dura Automotive ("Dura") during its ongoing Chapter 11 proceedings.

At Energold, Mr. Berger led the publicly-traded international driller through an in-court restructuring culminating in a debt for equity swap by the senior secured lenders with the Board of Directors granting Mr. Berger full operational and financial control during the process. At Synergy, Mr. Berger led the wind down of the former publicly-traded pharmaceutical company after Bausch Health completed the $195 million acquisition of Synergy assets pursuant to a Section 363 sale. At Dura, Mr. Berger and Portage Point are working with Kirkland & Ellis and Jefferies to restructure the company.

Zach Rose joined Portage Point as its second full-time employee in 2016 and has substantial experience spanning investment banking and advisory services. Since joining Portage Point, Zach has played a pivotal role managing the firm's growing team of professionals while leading execution efforts across more than 25 engagements comprising a broad-range of complex situations. Several of these engagements have earned industry-wide recognition including Large Turnaround of the Year (2019) and Corporate Transaction of the Year (2017).

During 2019, Zach led the day-to-day implementation of large-scale transformation and performance improvement initiatives for a $200 million subsidiary of a publicly-traded company. Additionally, Zach provided meaningful contributions to the restructuring efforts at Energold and Dura. Currently, Zach is supporting execution efforts across multiple engagements while continuing to onboard and develop talent within Portage Point's growing team.

Ryan Mersch joined Portage Point as its third full time employee and has significant experience working as an investment banker and advisor. Ryan has served in various capacities supporting clients during performance improvement, interim management and financial restructuring engagements. In 2019, he supported Financial Advisor engagements for the Total Finance Investment, Inc Chapter 11 and Dura as well as interim management and performance improvement engagements for the Loot Crate, Inc. Chapter 11 proceeding (Chief Restructuring Officer) and performance improvement project related to a $600 million powersports distribution and manufacturing business (Interim Chief Operating Officer).

Currently, Ryan serves as the daily execution leader for publicly-traded Melinta Pharmaceuticals during its ongoing Chapter 11 proceedings as Portage Point (Financial Advisor) is working with Skadden and Jefferies to restructure the company.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

SOURCE Portage Point Partners

Related Links

http://portagepointpartners.com

