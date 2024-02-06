Growth Momentum Remains Strong for Portage Point Partners

Matthew Fan and John McKinnis join the firm's rapidly expanding Investment Banking and Performance Improvement Practices, Respectively

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC ("Portage Point"), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm, welcomes Matthew Fan and John McKinnis to the Investment Banking and Performance Improvement Practices, respectively. Matt assumes the role of Managing Director and Head of Technology and John joins as a Managing Director, spearheading performance improvement representation in Dallas. Matt and John each bring robust subject matter expertise and deep-seated industry experience to their practice lines.

Matthew Fan brings over 15 years of investment banking and M&A advisory expertise to the Portage Point Investment Banking Practice. With a diverse background in advising both public and private technology companies, Matt specializes in strategic acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, corporate divestitures, recapitalizations, exclusive sale mandates, go-private and take-private transactions. His industry proficiency extends across key technology sectors, including enterprise software, customer experience and GTM software, cybersecurity, communications software, business and data analytics and information services. Prior to joining Portage Point, Matt held the role of Managing Director on the Technology team at Jefferies, where he focused on providing M&A and financial advisory services tailored to software and other technology businesses.

With over two decades of experience in operations and corporate transformation, John McKinnis will play a key role in enhancing the Performance Improvement Practice at Portage Point. His collaborative and outcome-oriented approach fosters significant and enduring transformation for owners and investors across industries. John brings extensive experience not only from advising and serving on boards but also from operating within the C-suite. He works closely with clients to pinpoint areas ripe for change and implements strategic initiatives across various departments and functions, spanning from manufacturing to front and back-office teams. Prior to joining Portage Point, John served as a Managing Director and Global Lean Program Leader at Alvarez & Marsal, where he spearheaded influential EBITDA transformations, resulting in over $1 billion in improvements, solidifying his reputation as a leader in driving impactful change within organizations. Previously, John spent ten years with General Electric.

"The addition of these two accomplished experts further enhances the firm's capabilities to provide innovative solutions, navigate complexities and drive sustainable growth for clients across the business and investment lifecycle," stated Matthew Ray, Founder and Managing Partner of Portage Point. "Having experienced extensive growth in 2023, more than doubling headcount and revenue, our focus on building teams of highly pedigreed individuals to serve middle market stakeholders has remained uncompromised. As we continue to expand capability breadth and depth at the intersection of functional and industry expertise, Matt and John will undoubtedly play a crucial role in our ongoing success."

"We are truly excited to have Matt on board. Going into 2024, our Investment Banking Practice continues to experience rapid growth and activity across industries and service areas, including traditional, healthy M&A. Matt's leadership and M&A expertise in the technology industry and related sectors further enhances the firm's ability to provide premium solutions to our clients," said Jason Cohen, Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Investment Banking Practice at Portage Point and lead the Technology team," expressed Matt. "The firm's holistic approach to client service, coupled with its exceptional team, provides strong groundwork for delivering bespoke solutions to clients. I look forward to collaborating across practice lines to best serve the unique needs of technology companies and deliver outcomes that maximize value."

"John joins the Portage Point Performance Improvement Practice amidst a period of dynamic growth and increased demand," said Arun Lamba, Managing Director & Head of Performance Improvement. "His expertise in operations and corporate transformation bolster our ability to work with middle market stakeholders on their most critical opportunities and challenges. His seasoned perspective and strong leadership will be pivotal to the success of our clients and the overall success of Portage Point."

"It is an exciting time to join the Portage Point team and I am excited to contribute to the firm's remarkable growth story," said John. "The integrated platform at Portage Point provides a unique opportunity for me to positively impact the trajectory of middle market businesses for owners, operators and investors."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring. Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business: www.portagepointpartners.com.

