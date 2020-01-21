Portage Point Continues to Expand Performance Improvement & Restructuring Practice

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC ("Portage Point"), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders to navigate complexity, transition and underperformance, announced today that it has recently added Jeff Gasbarra and Alyssa Lozynski. These additions provide further depth to support Portage Point's growing client base and closely follow the hiring of Joseph Shannon and Charles Wiltgen.

Mr. Gasbarra brings to the team over 10 years of operational, financial and strategic expertise, advising both distressed and healthy businesses through performance improvement and transformational change. Jeff joins Portage Point from AlixPartners where he advised clients both in interim management roles and as a financial advisor. Prior to AlixPartners, he served as an advisor to companies in need of operational improvements, balance sheet restructuring, dispute advisory and turnaround management at Development Specialists, Inc and FTI Consulting. Mr. Gasbarra received a Masters in Accounting and a Minor in Finance from the Gies College of Business at University of Illinois and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor.

Mrs. Lozynski joins Portage Point from Alvarez & Marsal's Transaction Advisory Group where she provided financial due diligence support for private equity and strategic parties during the pre-close diligence stages. Prior to joining Alvarez & Marsal, Alyssa was a Senior Associate at Deloitte & Touche within the M&A Transaction Services Group. She has worked on over 100 transactions primarily in the Chemical, Retail, Services, Automotive, Life Sciences / Pharmaceutical, Aerospace and Defense, and other Consumer Product industries with purchase prices ranging from $50 million to over $4 billion. Mrs. Lozynski graduated from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois with a Masters in Accounting and a Minor in Finance and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff, Alyssa, Joe and Charlie to the Portage Point team and remain encouraged by our continued ability to attract talent at the highest level," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "These additions add considerable depth to our platform and further evidence the highly selective talent criteria that underpins our commitment to deliver market leading transformation and restructuring services."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

SOURCE Portage Point Partners

Related Links

http://www.portagepointpartners.com

