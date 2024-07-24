Portage Point Partners Bolsters Industrials Expertise with Addition of Chris Weil

Chris Weil joins the Portage Point Investment Banking Practice

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm focused on the middle market, welcomes Chris Weil to the Investment Banking team where he is based in the Chicago office. A veteran with a bulge bracket pedigree, Chris brings nearly 20 years of investment banking experience in the industrials sector, most notably in the packaging, paper, specialty materials and natural resources verticals.

"I look forward to offering my clients the firm's integrated suite of solutions beyond the transaction itself"

Chris Weil joins Portage Point Partners as Managing Director in the firm's Investment Banking Practice, where he will focus on Industrials

Chris has significant expertise advising companies on strategic acquisitions, sale transactions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations. He has also guided businesses through numerous capital markets transactions, including bank loans and credit facilities, high-yield and investment grade bonds and equity financings. Over the course of his career, Chris has advised on over $25 billion in M&A transactions and $60 billion in capital markets transactions.

"We are pleased to welcome Chris to our continuously growing investment banking practice," said Jason Cohen, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Portage Point. "Chris' significant bulge bracket experience has equipped him with a depth of knowledge that is second to none. His relationships with industry leaders and deep insight into the industrials market strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional advisory services and financing solutions to our middle market clients in the industrials sector."

"I am excited to join Jason Cohen and Mark Johnson, Head of Industrials Investment Banking, and the investment banking team at Portage Point," stated Chris. "The industrials sector is a cornerstone of the global economy, and this firm is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored solutions to address the challenges and opportunities of each individual client. Portage Point's ability to positively impact middle market clients across the entire business and investment lifecycle is a true differentiator and I look forward to offering my clients the firm's integrated suite of solutions beyond the transaction itself."

"Our strong investment banking pipeline is a tribute to the caliber of the team, and Chris is no exception," commented Matt Ray, Founder and Managing Partner of Portage Point. "Chris embodies the firm's commitment to excellence as demonstrated throughout his notable career and transaction experience. The industrials sector is a key driver of economic growth and innovation, and we are focused on building a team of highly pedigreed individuals to deliver exceptional advisory to its middle market stakeholders."

Prior to Portage Point, Chris was a Managing Director on the Industrials and Services Team at Truist, where he provided M&A, capital markets and financial advisory services primarily for packaging, paper and forest products businesses. Before joining Truist, Chris was a Managing Director at Barclays where he focused on Industrials coverage. Chris began his investment banking career with the Industrials Team at Deutsche Bank.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring. Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business: www.portagepointpartners.com.

Investment Banking Services are offered through Triple P Securities, LLC. Member FINRA SIPC.

