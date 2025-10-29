Portage Point Partners Adds Venkat Sreenivasan as Managing Director in Performance Improvement Practice

Venkat brings more than 25 years of experience delivering high-impact value creation initiatives

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management, investment banking and financial services firm focused on the middle market, welcomes Venkat Sreenivasan as Managing Director in the Performance Improvement (PI) practice.

Venkat Sreenivasan joins Portage Point Partners as Managing Director.

Venkat delivers high-impact value creation programs spanning EBITDA improvement, commercial and operational due diligence, carve-outs, integrations and sales effectiveness transformations with specialized focus on the technology sector. He has successfully led comprehensive enterprise transformations for private equity (PE) sponsors and Fortune 500 companies delivering actionable insights that drive profitable growth. Venkat takes an innovative PE partnership approach, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to rapidly deliver portfolio insights and identify opportunities to accelerate value creation and portfolio returns.

"Middle market companies are increasingly migrating toward technology-centered business models," said Arun Lamba, Head of PI at Portage Point. "Venkat brings specialized expertise across technology, SaaS and tech-enabled businesses to support margin expansion and drive scalable growth. His sector expertise will be a valuable addition to our integration solutions platform."

"The Portage Point integrated go-to-market approach breaks down traditional advisory silos to deliver accelerated, insight-driven solutions that redefine value creation," said Venkat. "I look forward to leveraging the Portage Point multidisciplinary platform to deliver bespoke, technology-enabled solutions that unlock operational excellence and sustainable growth for middle market stakeholders."

"Portage Point is focused on delivering innovative, technology-led solutions that increase speed to impact for middle market clients," said Matthew Ray, Founder and CEO at Portage Point. "Beyond being a transformationalist, Venkat brings an innovative AI-enabled approach to accelerate portfolio value creation and deliver insights that will benefit middle market clients across sectors."

Prior to Portage Point, Venkat was Managing Director at KPMG, leading cross-functional teams across North America and India on large-scale transformations and transaction support engagements. Before KPMG, Venkat was a Partner at AlixPartners, supporting PE client performance improvement initiatives.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, valuations, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring.

Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business – www.portagepointpartners.com

In October 2024, New Mountain Capital made a strategic minority growth investment in Portage Point Partners. Learn more .

